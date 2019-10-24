Ignite Mudra's Vighna free Visarjan campaign puts Safety First this Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The elaborate 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi to celebrate the pomp and glory witnesses' accidents of several devotees every year drown during the immersion of the deity in the sea or the riverside.

A lot of lives are lost every year during the Ganpati immersion.

Ignite Mudra, a Joint Venture between DDB Mudra and Tribes in association with HMSI, a leading automobile company played a vital role during Ganpati immersion in Mumbai and Pune this year keeping safety of the people as top priority.

While Lord Ganpati is known as a Vighna Harta, Ignite Mudra and HMSI ensured that people celebrated this Ganesh Chaturthi by ensuring #VighnaFreeVisarjan in Mumbai and Pune at select locations.

Stemming from the belief that safety comes first, the initiative #VighnaFreeVisarjan was born. The unique concept helped keep devotees afloat during immersion to avoid any unfortunate incident.

Instead of immersing Lord Ganesha on the conventional wooden board known as 'Path', special foam boards were introduced for devotees before visarjan, which further could also be used a float to save anyone from downing or drifting off into the sea.

Ideated by Ignite Mudra, the board came equipped with printed instructions on how to use the board. The boards could be tied to hands to keep devotees secure and afloat until they came to safety zone. The boards were created big enough to hold most household Ganesh idols. And for people who didn't want to compromise on the religious sentiments behind immersion on the wooden platform- the agency urged those families to place the wooden 'path' on top of these special boards during immersion.

2000 boards were distributed at Pandals, Seaside and River side and several people were seen using it at the time of immersion in Mumbai and Pune.

"It's a great public service initiative and in line with the brand ideology of keeping safety first. We're proud to have partnered with HMSI on this great initiative," said Gour Gupta, CEO Ignite Mudra.

