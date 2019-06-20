KUTUMB - IIFL Home Loans
KUTUMB - IIFL Home Loans

IIFL HFL's Kutumb concludes Bengaluru chapter to encourage green housing

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:56 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In its journey of being the change agent towards encouraging Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) organized the 4th Chapter of KUTUMB - an initiative towards Green Affordable Housing at Bengaluru on 6 June 4, 2019.
In its mission, IIFL HFL has been joined by Asian Development Bank (ADB), International Finance Corporation (IFC), CDC - a UK sovereign fund, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), Green Building Council of India (GBCI), Energy Efficient Services Ltd. (EESL), Ashok B Lall Architects and National Housing Bank (NHB).
In the event held at Bengaluru International Center, the company managed to educate and enable more than 120 developersabout the benefits associated with developing green homes in the affordable housing segment in India.
Part of the esteemed panel of speakers at the event included Srini Nagarajan (CDC), Ashok B Lall (Principal, Ashok B Lall Architects), Rajkumar Rakhra (EESL), V Suresh (IGBC), Dr A Meher Prasad (IIT Madras) and Monu Ratra (CEO, IIFL HFL).
"We are committed towards our efforts in creating a need for green affordable housing in India. Understanding the potential that the affordable housing segment holds in the country, it is impossible that we ignore its impact on the environment. Our vision is to be the change leaders of green affordable housing in India, realising its potential value for our shareholders, investors and end-customers. I look forward to connecting and meeting with you in near future, and together reshape the future for a sustainable tomorrow", said Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL Home Finance Ltd.
The event started with Monu Ratra, CEO, IIFL HFL talking about the journey of KUTUMB and how it is resonating with the big picture of 'Green Revolution 2.0'. This was followed by sessions from leading industry experts sharing their views on green and sustainable living techniques. Srini Nagarajan (CDC) shed light on the vision of sustainable development from Indian and global perspective.
Ashok B Lall, a pioneer in sustainable architecture held an interactive session focused on sustainable building techniques. Rajkumar Rakhra (EESL) enlightened the developers present at the occasion on the use of energy efficient electrical systems.
V. Suresh (IGBC) emphasized on the need of 'Green Building Movement in India'. Given his technical expertise, Dr A Meher Prasad (IIT Madras) shared a case study on 'Low-Cost Housing Model' keeping in the mind the huge potential of affordable housing segment in the country.
The highlight of the event was Padma Shri Saalumarada Thimmakka, affectionately known as 'Vriksha Mata'. Padma Shri awardee, Vriksha Mata is known for planting thousands of trees near the highway, connecting her village. Leading real estate developers supporting affordable housing units in the area were also present at the occasion.
The event concluded with IIFL HFL unveiling itself as the 'Green Value Partner' that will partner with the developers from Conception to Certification of the Green Building Project. Earlier in the month, IIFL HFL also signed a MoU with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to promote the use of energy efficient electronics that are in sync with sustainable living. The move will instil a positive awareness of the environment and key principles among major stakeholders to ensure an overall sustainable living.
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

