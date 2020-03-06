IIFT ranked among top 15 best B-schools for 2020

New Delhi [India] March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has been ranked among the top 15 best B-schools in five major national rankings for 2020.

The Outlook ICARE B-School survey placed IIFT in the 15th position with an impressive score on parameters such as faculty-student ratio, employability, inclusiveness, and diversity.

In the Business Chronicle B-School survey 2020, IIFT has been rated 'A+++' Grade in Delhi-NCR Region overall and sixth Best B-School in the country, securing the best score in social responsibility, international collaboration, and industry interactions.

Career360 B-School Survey ranking of 2020 also rated IIFT among 'Top 15' elite B-schools in the country with a rating of 'AAAA+' while in two of the perception surveys conducted by MBA Universe and InsideIIM Business School rankings, IIFT has been ranked 11th and 10th respectively.

"IIFT has always approached management education as a journey of transformation. From day one, the Institute has meticulously designed programs and processes which have helped us to be acknowledged around the globe. Such achievements give us the confidence and motivation to aim higher", said Prof Manoj Pant, Director IIFT.

IIFT recently completed its campus placements for final year students with its largest batch and a record number of recruiters visiting the campus.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


