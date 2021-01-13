IIHM conducts Super Chef Finals to send INDIA entry in World's Biggest Culinary Competition 'Young Chef Olympiad'

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has found a deserving representative to the International Young Chef Olympiad 2021 in Swetang Ranjan, a student of IIHM Kolkata campus.

Swetang is the winner of the Super Chef 2020 that is held every year between final year students of IIHM to display their skills and knowledge after spending three years at the premier hospitality management institution. The young boy from Kolkata, who is passionate about cooking different types of cuisines, bagged the crown at the finals of the Super Chef along with a cash prize of Rs 60,000 in the competition held on 8th January, 2021 at IIHM Goa campus.

The competition was held among eight participants, each representing their respective IIHM campus across India. While Swetang was winner, Devvrat Singh Rathore, IIHM Jaipur was the first runner-up and also won a cash prize of 25000. Komal Vinay from IIHM Hyderabad was the second runner-up and took home a cash prize of Rs 15000 in the Super Chef 2020 grand finals.

IIHM Super Chef competition is an annual culinary competition among final year students of the institution who have studied in the food production department. After an elaborate screening process at each campus by senior faculty, the best student is selected to represent the campus at the competition. The Super Chef competition is actually a test of what students have learnt through three years at IIHM.



Considering the pandemic situation, this year, for the first time, the final round of Super Chef was held on the virtual platform. The participants were flown in from their respective campuses to Goa but they had to perform before live cameras as well. Like every year, the final round was a test of basic skills, innovation and recipe discipline. In the first segment of the final round, the participants were judged on technique, precision, yield, hygiene and food safety.

In the second part, the participants had to prepare a main entree of four portions in which they were judged by cooking technique, composition, consistency, taste and balance. The last section was the dessert where the participants had to prepare a chocolate souffle as instructed. Swetang bagged the first prize through his wonderfully prepared and well presented Fish paupiette (Plain and Pesto layers) and grilled fish with lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, pumpkin kokam couli and chickpeas and eggplant ragu served in a banana boat for his entree.

"It's a great feeling to be able to win the Super Chef competition, moreover because I will get to represent India in YCO 2021. I will put in my best effort in YCO 2021 and try to win the trophy this year," said Swetang.

"Our India representative to YCO 2021 is Swetang Ranjan from IIHM Kolkata. He will be trained by our senior faculty so that he can compete against the other countries and secure a good position," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM.

