IIHM keeps students connected to their studies - Conducts online classes during lockdown period of COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India] Apr 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): When the entire world has been gripped by turmoil and devastation by the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has yet again taken the lead of ensuring students' health and safety, while continuing to provide the opportunities to carry on with their studies even during this critical phase.

The state and central governments in India declared complete lockdown for 21 days. However in these difficult times, when students are worried about completing their course curriculum in time, IIHM has continued to provide academic support with online classes for students of all three years from eight campuses across India.

This stay at home and learn from home initiative was a speedy decision taken in mid-March after the state and national governments announced that all educational institutions should close their campuses and ask their students to stay at home to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Within two days of the announcement, IIHM was the first hospitality education institution to put in place the online classes' schedule where teachers, sitting at home can take lessons through video conferencing.

The students are notified in advance about the lessons that will take place and accordingly, they log into the classes and listen to their teachers. The technology is also interactive which allows students to type answers or queries into the window during classes.

Professor David Foskett (MBE) Author of bestselling book Practical Cookery which is sold in 140 countries joins from London and takes live session with students on Operational Control - Kitchen Management, Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar joins from his Mumbai home to teach IIHM students on a Food Demo on Basics of Indian Cuisine from his Kitchen, Keith Edgar is a wine sommelier from USA who takes session on wines to students here in India and so continues the knowledge delivery in the corridors of education. Such exercises in a way are benefiting the students and removing physical barriers bringing the best to learn from.

"IIHM takes utmost care of our students' health and well-being in this crisis situation with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world. While we have ensured their safety by asking them to stay at home, we also want that their studies are not hampered in this crucial stage of their education and careers. So, IIHM converted all their classroom teaching into online classes through the modern IT infrastructure at all campuses. teachers and students can easily continue to 'Teach and Learn', from the safety of their homes, keeping students connected to their studies even in these tough times," said Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor, IIHM.

Beside their responsibility towards students, IIHM has not forgotten its social responsibilities either. In these difficult times, when the underprivileged find it difficult to procure essential commodities, IIHM is distributing 110 lunches daily among these underprivileged people through the Food Aid initiative.

The initiative started after the lockdown and will continue till the same continues. Dr Suborno Bose and his team of 'Food Soldiers' were seen performing this noble act among the poor handing the items personally leading from the front giving a clear message of give back to the society.

