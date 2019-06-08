IIIT-Naya Raipur
IIIT-Naya Raipur

IIIT-Naya Raipur commences admissions for M Tech Programme

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:18 IST

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), a State University (recognized by UGC), has commenced admissions for its M Tech programmes in Communication and Signal Processing, VLSI and Embedded System, Information Security and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for the Academic Year (2019-2020).
The last date for submission of online application forms for the first phase of admissions is 9th June 2019. IIIT-NR is a joint venture between the Government of Chhattisgarh and NTPC. IIIT-NR located at Raipur is the first Institute in India to offer an M Tech program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Admission to the 2-year M Tech programme is only through a valid GATE score. There are two different categories for students to seek admissions which include All India Quota (50 per cent) and Chhattisgarh State Quota (50 per cent). Students with a minimum CPI/CGPA of 6.5 or 60 per cent of marks or first class in the qualifying degree, fulfilling specific requirements for different disciplines are eligible to apply for admission as well as scholarships.
"At IIIT-NR we are mentored by a highly eminent board consisting of Ajai Chowdhry (Founder-HCL), Prof Arogyaswami Paulraj (Marconi Award winner and Professor Emeritus-Stanford University) along with other visionaries. We are committed to bringing best of the faculty and resources to enable students to create solutions for today's problems and products for the needs of the country, especially to the underprivileged segment", said Dr Pradeep K. Sinha, VC and Director, IIIT Naya Raipur.
"The students admitted to the M Tech programme will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 12,400 and are encouraged to present research papers at reputed conferences for which the institute provides financial support. Some of the selected students will be carrying out research abroad with institute financial assistantship up to Rs 5 Lakhs. This is a unique facility provided by the IIIT-Naya Raipur", said Dr Rajarshi Mahapatra, Dean (Academics), IIIT-NR.
It may be noted that the top ten technology trends are in the domain of Data Science, Artificial Science, Information security, Communication and Signal Processing.
Accordingly, the M Tech programmes are designed to provide specializations in these industry appropriate fields. Such program offerings not only increase the avenues for M Tech students but also provide robust career opportunities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

