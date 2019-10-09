IIM Bangalore to launch Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 15:35 IST

Raymond's company JK Investo Trade sells land parcel in Thane...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd said on Wednesday that its associate company JK Investo Trade (JKIT) India Ltd has entered into an agreement with Virtuous Retail South Asia (VRSA) to sell about 20 acres of property in Thane (West) for Rs 700 crore.