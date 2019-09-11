Talent Sprint logo
Talent Sprint logo

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint report growing aspiration among professionals for FinTech expertise

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:23 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) and TalentSprint released an analysis report on the aspiration factor for FinTech expertise among professionals. The report is based on data collected from 1500+ professionals across 700+ companies. Detailed analysis of the data provides interesting insights.
Key Insights:
* Demand for building FinTech expertise was highest among professionals from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad
* 78 per cent of the professionals aspiring to build FinTech expertise is in leadership and managerial roles indicating adoption at senior management level
* More than half the professionals seeking to build FinTech expertise are from Banking and Financial Services, indicating that it is the most disrupted industry
* 20 per cent of the demand for FinTech expertise comes from professionals in the IT and consulting industry indicating that they are driving the disruption in BFSI
* Professionals with over 10 years of experience seem to understand the disruptive impact of FinTech the most and are highly motivated to ride the FinTech wave
According to Ernst & Young, India leads in FinTech consumer adoption by 87 per cent. KPMG reports that the Indian FinTech software sector is poised to touch USD 2.4 billion by 2020. Not surprisingly, Gartner predicts that banks will irrelevant by 2030. Given this backdrop, over 50 per cent of the professionals seeking FinTech expertise come for the banking and financial services industry, which is the most disrupted. Also, the willingness to invest in this deep tech learning cuts across functional areas such as finance & accounting, business development, consulting, sales, wealth management, product management, and trading.
IIM Calcutta in association with TalentSprint launched an advanced programme in FinTech and financial blockchain in May 2019, to cater to this rising FinTech market by helping professionals build expertise. The key modules include digital payments, risk management, digital disruptions, financial analytics and financial blockchains. The first batch has enabled 100 professionals already and the next batch has been announced for Jan 2020 announced.
"India has the potential to be a global FinTech capital. The diversity of talent in our first cohort, as well as the insights from the report clearly indicate that even global professionals are looking to India to build their FinTech expertise. We anticipate that the future cohorts will see an even greater mix of domestic and international talent, who learn from and collaborate with each other", said Prof Indranil Bose, programme director.
"As a company focused on executive deep tech education, we identified the need for FinTech expertise among professionals. The insights in this report further validate this rapidly growing need. Our partnership with IIM Calcutta is designed to amplify India's FinTech potential. Together we aim to equip 2000 professionals with the required expertise in three years", said Dr Santanu Paul, founder and CEO of TalentSprint
This story is provided by BusinessWire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:58 IST

Magicbricks is India's first real estate portal to become a Super-brand

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Magicbricks, India's No1 property site has become India's first real estate portals to be accorded the Super-brand status after being validated by consumers and the industry in the most recent survey by the Super-brands organisation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:47 IST

Columbia Pacific Communities launches India's first senior...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Pacific Communities, part of Seattle-based Columbia Pacific Group, today announced the launch of its first signature project in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:19 IST

Adani Power's unit allowed compensation by Maharashtra...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Adani Power said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) has been allowed compensation on account of non-availability of coal from Lohara coal block by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:49 IST

Seller app 'Coverdrive' by Coverfox shows 300% growth in one year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Online insurance broker Coverfox, today announced the breakthrough success of its seller platform, 'Coverdrive' that is digitising and easing the process of insurance purchase for the end-users as well as agents across India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:46 IST

Fanzart strengthens international presence, explores SAARC...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fanzart - India's first luxury fan brand is now the most sought after designer fan brand amongst HNI's and UHNIs, along with architects, interior designers, and builders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:40 IST

How Rummy Passion's self-regulatory feature helps its players

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the Indian market which has quickly become cluttered with numerous brands, it is now crucial for producers to conduct stringent quality checks to keep their sanctity intact. The same idea extends for online rummy companies too. One of

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 12:07 IST

Sanofi India approves slump sale of Ankleshwar manufacturing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The board of directors at biopharmaceutical major Sanofi India has approved a transaction for the slump sale and transfer of its manufacturing facility at Ankleshwar in Gujarat to Zentiva for a consideration of Rs 261.7 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:33 IST

L&T Oman bags contract to build Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Eagle Hills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 11 (ANI): The buildings and factories business of L&T Oman has been awarded the main works contract of Hotel Mandarin Oriental by Muscat-based Eagle Hills.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:05 IST

Huawei unveils world's first flagship 5G SoC that will power...

Berlin [Germany] September 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG), delivered a keynote speech titled "Rethink Evolution" at the IFA and unveiled the latest flagship Kirin 990 series: Kirin 990 and its 5G version.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 11:00 IST

Indiabulls Real Estate divests remaining commercial assets to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Indiabulls Real Estate has signed a term sheet agreement with Blackstone Group Inc to offload its remaining 50 per cent stake for about Rs 4,420 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

Amit Sharma created history: Got 6 world records in IT

New Delhi [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amit Sharma, a Delhi resident, and owner of Cheapflightsall.com created history by making world's biggest static website - Cheapflightsall.com and has registered his name in six different records: Limca Book of Records 2019, International Book of Records 2018,

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.

Read More
iocl