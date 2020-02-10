IIM Udaipur's start-up fest Prarambh '20 ends on a high note

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): IIM Udaipur organised its first-ever e-summit and start-up fest - Prarambh 2020, on February 8 and 9, 2020.

Aiming at fostering the entrepreneurship spirit, the e-summit's theme was 'The Last 67 Strides' which signifies the way forward for India to top the Global Entrepreneurship Index whereas Prarambh is a mentorship-cum-competition for existing startups with minimum viable products and new ideas.

The Keynote speakers at the e-summit - Siddharth Rajhans (Principal Policy Officer, United Nations | Founder, Spacify Inc), Nirmala Sankaran (Co-founder HeyMath), Pankaj Thakar (Founder of Padup Ventures and an Angel Investor) encouraged the students to pursue entrepreneurial dreams and discussed the way forward for India's startup landscape.

This year, Prarambh spread its wings wider by receiving over 200 plus applications. 24 teams with diverse ideas like nano anticancer solution for cancer side effects in healthcare, wealth management solution in fintech, economic cold storage solution in agriculture, smart and renewable energy and other IoT based solutions were shortlisted for further consideration.

Mentors included Deepesh Goel who worked with Atal Innovation Mission and Akhilesh Trivedi who is a global mentor and strategist for start-ups.

The shortlisted teams pitched their ideas to an investor cum judge panel which included V Srinivasan, Ex-CEO of Multinationals; Sridhar Rallabandi, Ex-President and Chief Risk Officer of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and others.

The winner startup team Pawshbox was awarded Rs 60,000 cash prize for their idea of a marketplace for pet care while the winner from new enterprise category - SVA Robotics, was awarded Rs 40,000 for their idea of an IoT based solution for solar panel cleaning. The winning teams were also awarded flight tickets to Singapore for the ISET 2020 conference sponsored by 'Learning While Travelling'.

This year with the support of its startup ecosystem partners Saksham - The E-cell of IIMU is also offering various startup exclusive cloud and IT services worth USD 50,000.

The event was supported by various industry leaders such as Secure Meters, Yes Bank, TiE Udaipur, IIMU Incubation Center, Startup Oasis, Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund, Headstart Network, Applied Information Sciences, Learning While Travelling, Easy to Pitch, and Choudhary Offset printers.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

