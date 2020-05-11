IIMB alumnus Kishore M Naidu joins Opteamix LLC as Director of IT Operations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Opteamix LLC announced the appointment of IT veteran Kishore M Naidu as Director of IT Operations.

With over two decades of experience in Cloud Migration, DevOps, and IT Infrastructure operations, Kishore will lead the IT Operations and infrastructure verticals and will provide key support to all major IT functions within the organization to ensure high-quality delivery.

Kishore has consistently proved his skills and expertise as a leader and a thought leader in the industry. He is also the recipient of the prestigious "Leadership Excellence to Industry" award by NEXT100 CIO.

An alumnus of IIM Bengaluru, Kishore has had tremendous success in implementing award-winning IT infrastructure systems and processes. In his previous roles, he has been the Head of IT for Ciber India and Relevance Labs.

"The kind of work that Opteamix has been doing is exciting and I'm thrilled to be part of the organization," said Kishore.

"With my expertise, I hope to enhance and elevate the existing Cloud technology practice to provide solutions that are focused on delivering a delightful experience to their customers. It feels great to be a part of the team and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead," he added.

"I'm very happy with Kishore's track record in IT Operations and he will be an invaluable addition to the team here! We are looking forward to his coming on board and leading the Cloud Technology future," said Raghurama Kote, the COO of Opteamix, speaking about the appointment.

"Coincidentally, this is our first senior leadership hire during the Covid-19 lockdown period, and Kishore will be joining the workforce remotely - a testament to our commitment to business continuity and customer delight," added Raghurama Kote.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

