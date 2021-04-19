IISc and TalentSprint partner to create future ready VLSI Workforce

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, today announced their fourth deep tech program with the launch of the PG Level Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design.

The six-month program is designed for industry professionals keen to design future-ready chips with capabilities that can power new age technologies such as AI, IoT, VR, Mobility, Cloud and Analytics. Delivered through live interactive online classes by leading faculty from the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc, the program will enable participants to learn hands-on and practice on industry projects using state-of-the-art VLSI tools and boards.

Applications are now open for the first cohort which starts in June 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

According to Gartner Research, the global semiconductor industry showed tremendous resilience in 2020 as it grew to USD 450 billion despite the pandemic, and is projected to grow at double digits over the next few years. VLSI, along with embedded software development, and hardware/board design is at the heart of the industry.



The proliferation of AI, IoT, Virtual Reality, Cloud, Mobility and Analytics have created the need for highly efficient and specialized chip design capabilities that can leverage the expertise of these modern technologies. With 90% of the semiconductor companies having R&D centers in India, there is a critical need for a program that can create a pipeline of specialized professionals who can build the chip of the future.

"IISc DESE is renowned for excellence in research and education in electronics systems engineering in general and VLSI and chip design in particular. We believe that our research experience can add value to industry professionals keen to build expertise in this area. Working with TalentSprint, we are launching this program to prepare professionals for the future of Chip Design. The program is designed to build strong foundations on advanced digital, analog and emerging technologies combined with mentored practice on industry relevant capstone projects, using best-in-class VLSI tools and boards," said Program Director Dr Chetan Singh Thakur, while announcing the program.

"TalentSprint's unique portfolio of executive education programs, offered in collaboration with top-tier academia, have consistently reported extremely high impact and participant satisfaction. The PG Level Advanced Certification Program in VLSI Chip Design is our fourth program with IISc. We are confident that the exceptional subject matter expertise of DESE, combined with the deep industry networks and connections provided by TalentSprint will be highly coveted by VLSI industry professionals keen to build deeper expertise. Graduates will join TalentSprint's elite club of 3000+ deep tech alumni, thereby continuing to reap life-long benefits through peer learning and networking," said Dr Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO, TalentSprint.

