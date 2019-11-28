L to R: B Sambamurthy, Independent Director, National Securities Depository Ltd, Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Govt. of Telangana, Dr Sandeep Shukla, Professor, IIT Kanpur, Dr Paul, Dr Agrawal
L to R: B Sambamurthy, Independent Director, National Securities Depository Ltd, Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary, Govt. of Telangana, Dr Sandeep Shukla, Professor, IIT Kanpur, Dr Paul, Dr Agrawal

IIT Kanpur and TalentSprint announce partnership for development of Cyber Security Experts to combat Cyber Threats

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:40 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced an Advanced Certification Program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense in partnership with TalentSprint.
The program is designed for current and aspiring professionals who are keen to explore and exploit the latest trends in cybersecurity technologies.
A combination of deep academic rigor and intense practical approach will allow participants to master in-demand skills and build world class expertise. The first cohort will start in early 2020.
IIT Kanpur, established in 1959, is widely recognized as a global trailblazer in computer science research and education. Most recently, IIT Kanpur has taken the lead in cybersecurity by setting up the Interdisciplinary Centre for Cyber Security and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructures (C3i).
The mission of C3i is research, education, and training, and also spawn startups to create technological safeguards to protect critical national infrastructure. The centre collaborates with other global centres of excellence and is positioned to become a world leader in cybersecurity.
"It is estimated that there will be roughly 200 billion connected devices by 2020. Rapid convergence of Mobility, Internet of Things and Cloud Computing is leading to an explosive increase in security threats and the need for Cyber Defense experts to combat these threats is becoming all the more important," said Manindra Agrawal, Program Director and Professor of Computer Science at IIT Kanpur.
"Our program will leverage the deep research capabilities of C3i to arm technology professionals with the right expertise to counter a wide range of emerging threats and vulnerabilities," he added.
"We are delighted to partner with IIT Kanpur on a mission to create Cyber Security experts. The demand for such professionals is outstripping supply. Companies need sophisticated responders to defend against the growing threat of cyberattacks," said Santanu Paul, Co-Founder, and CEO of TalentSprint.
"There is a huge talent crunch and 59 per cent of the companies have vacant positions suggesting a cumulative global shortfall of 1.5 million such professionals," he added.

According to NASSCOM, India's cybersecurity market is projected to grow to 35 billion dollars by 2025. This six-month advanced certification program in Cyber Security and Cyber Defense will be delivered in an executive-friendly format with immersion boot camps at the IIT Kanpur campus, complemented by live online interactive sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform.
Program participants will also get direct exposure to C3i and its research expertise during their visits to IIT Kanpur. In addition, TalentSprint will curate state-of-the-art capstone projects for program participants, and actively leverage its digital platform for the purpose of accelerated experiential learning.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

UTS organises Foreign Correspondent Study Tour supported by New...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Five undergraduate Journalism students from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) are collaborating with Indian students at the IIJNM as part of the UTS Foreign Correspondent Study Tour (FSCT).

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:54 IST

Khushhal Kaushik recognized as much needed harbinger powering...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/Digpu): Through the Digital India campaign, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encourages new technological thinking. India has always been a tail-ender when it comes to cybersecurity, globally.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:12 IST

Over 20 million users in India log on to 11.11 UC Shopping Festival

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over 20 Million Indians logged on to UC Browser to take part in the recently concluded 11.11 UC Shopping Festival, part of Alibaba's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:57 IST

Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:44 IST

Finance your next vacation abroad with personal loan for travel...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To ensure that you have an enjoyable vacation, it is important that you plan every expense involved. You need to consider the cost of food, travel, recreational activities and accommodation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:42 IST

Logistics industry veteran Beat Simon and Albert Ng join Zephyr...

Mumbai/ Bengaluru [India], Nov 27 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Zephyr Peacock backed technology-driven logistics provider, 20Cube, has announced the appointment of Beat Simon, an industry veteran as Executive Chairman and Albert Ng, Former APL Logistics strategy lead as Head of Strategy and Implementation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 16:34 IST

Sensex closes 199 points higher, auto and pharma stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh new highs on Wednesday and ended half a per cent higher due to heavy buying in auto, metal and pharma stocks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:12 IST

Prices of ski homes in the Alps rise 19 pc over last decade: Knight Frank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ski homes in the Alps have witnessed an average price growth of 19 per cent over the last decade, outperforming average returns from prime properties in tier-one cities like Geneva (19 per cent), Mumbai (13 per cent), Monaco (minus 11 per cent) and St Tropez

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:56 IST

Indian investment industry poised for growth; competition set to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, is enthusiastic about prospects for the investment industry in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Air passenger markets resilient but air cargo demand remains weak: AAPA

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 27 (ANI): International air passenger demand continued to grow at a moderate pace in October, demonstrating resilience in the face of the ongoing easing in global economic activity, preliminary traffic figures released on Wednesday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlin

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Likee collaborates with Telugu movie Raja Varu-Rani Garu;...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has joined hands with the upcoming Telugu movie Raja Varu - Rani Garu which is releasing on November 29.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:23 IST

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI partners with Sundaram Finance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, a leading professional learning platform and a division of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), is partnering with Sundaram Finance Ltd. for conducting a year-long program to help industry professionals develop t

Read More
iocl