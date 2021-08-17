IIT Madras, MoRTH collaborate on pavement engineering, intelligent systems

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras said on Tuesday it will collaborate with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on pavement engineering and intelligent transportation systems.

This includes research on novel pavement materials and technologies, hydrogen cell transportation, automatic vehicle classification, novel toll systems, incident management systems, traveller information systems, FastTAG data analytics and traffic simulations besides transportation safety.

A MoRTH Chair is being created at IIT Madras to focus on R&D, teaching and training in traffic and highway engineering. The chair professor will act as a strategic advisor to MoRTH.



The MoU for setting up this chair was signed during a virtual event today. Giridhar Aramane, Secretary at the MoRTH, said IIT Madras should concentrate on developing less polluting pavement engineering technologies as well as intelligent transportation systems.

"We are already engaged with IIT Madras in a major way in terms of consultancies. This chair professorship as well as this entire programme can be directed towards important and innovative R&D work," he said.

The collaboration will also facilitate PhD research programmes on areas selected by MoRTH. IIT Madras will train eight to ten students including MoRTH's nominated officers in the field of highway engineering. (ANI)

