IIT Madras set to launch certification program on e-Mobility for industry needs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 15 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is all set to launch an industry-oriented online certificate program on e-Mobility for working professionals.

The certificate program was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs.

A unique feature of the course is that four out of the nine modules in the program will have industry professionals delving into the content.

"We announced our dual degree in EV Engineering late last year - a program purely for our BTech students. Ever since there have been a great many enquiries from industry friends and well-wishers about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry rapidly migrates major volumes to EVs in the coming years," said V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras.

IIT Madras will continue to rapidly increase its presence in the e-Mobility space and primarily target remote delivery using advanced technology for working professionals who need flexibility and relevance, Kamakoti added.



The course, being offered through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), will provide an overview of the e-Mobility eco-system as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, among other areas.

September 30, 2022, is the last date to register for the batch that will start on October 2, a statement said.

Details about the course can be obtained from this link- https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering/or by writing to support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in

The certification program contains 120 hours of video classes and another 40 hours of online classes with the faculties. The candidates need to complete regular assignments and a final evaluation, upon which they will receive a certificate, the statement added.

