IL&FS Engineering announces revival of contract with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:31 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 9 (ANI): IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd (IECCL) said on Monday it has received approval from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for revival of the contract in respect of construction of viaduct corridor from interface point with Gyaspur depot.
This involves abutment of depot to APMC metro station to Shreyas metro rail station to all-inclusive of elevated portion from chainage minus 1374.50 to plus 3246.50 metres and four elevated metro stations -- APMC, Jivraj, Rajiv Nagar and Shreyas -- for package one of north-south corridor for Ahmedabad metro project phase 1.
The contract will start by September 12 and completed within 15 months without any change in financial terms of original contract. The contract value is Rs 382.22 crore, works done Rs 213.24 crore and value of balance work Rs 168.98 crore.
The GMRC terminated this contract on January 19. Now IECCL and GMRC have agreed to revive the contract and treat the intervening period from the date of termination as suspension of work without any extra claims except payment under price variation, according to an official statement.
