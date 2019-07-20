Utprarit Consumer Foundation
Utprarit Consumer Foundation

Illegal ISI-marked helmets factory raided in Ghaziabad

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Acting on the complaint of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation, the team of scientists and staff raided one factory in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad. This factory was allegedly making ISI-marked helmets without having a valid license to do so.
The manufacturing unit with the name of Agro Products was manufacturing helmets by the brand name Agro in Mohan Nagar and allegedly did not have a valid license to manufacture. It is informed that the validity of their license had allegedly expired last year but they were still marking the products as ISI. This is illegal as per the provisions of the BIS Act.
During the raid, seven members of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) from Ghaziabad, police and members of NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation were present as witnesses. Around 500 helmets with ISI mark, shells, cloth stickers, packing boxes, etc. were seized from the site, which were given to the owner Raj Kumar after sealing the facility. This will be the responsibility of the owner to keep the seal intact until the orders of the honourable court.
Here, it may be mentioned that due to poor quality of helmets many lives are being lost in India on roads due to accidents. Poor quality helmets do not provide protection to riders and due to the same, the government is taking a very serious note and is planning to put helmets in the compulsory list for ISI. Once listed as mandatory for obtaining ISI certification, none of the manufacturers will be able to sell non-ISI certified helmets and many precious lives could be saved.
Sandeep Sood from NGO Utprarit Consumer Foundation also stated that there are a lot of such manufacturers who are misusing the ISI certification like this and their NGO is always ready to fight for the protection of consumers from such kind of unlawful and illegal acts. He also stated that they have already given similar complaints to BIS officials in Delhi and Faridabad and shortly expect similar actions from Faridabad and Delhi officials.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:34 IST

L&T Finance Holdings reports profit of Rs 549 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH), a diversified non-banking financial company (NBFC), has posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 549 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, up 2 per cent from Rs 538 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:35 IST

Reliance Industries reports 6.8 pc rise in net profits in first...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a 6.8 per cent rise in its net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:11 IST

Merck Foundation Partners with First Lady of Malawi to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Malawi, H.E. PROF GERTRUDE MUTHARIKA together with Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Gende

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:59 IST

Jio pips Airtel to emerge as second largest mobile operator: TRAI

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Reliance Jio, the newest entrant in the telecom sector, has pipped Bharti Airtel to become the second-largest mobile operator with 32.29 crore subscribers in May, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:58 IST

L&T Technology Services Q1FY20 revenue rises on large deal wins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 17:26 IST

IndiGo clocks highest ever profit of Rs 1,203 crore in Q1,...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, parent of IndiGo airline, on Friday reported its highest ever profit after tax of Rs 1,203 crore during the April to June quarter of current financial year 2019-20 (Q1 FY20), up 4,229.7 per cent year-on-year from Rs 27.8 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:22 IST

Equity indices close at 2-month low, auto stock suffer amid...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon trade on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:02 IST

Give wings to your dream of studying abroad with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A recent study by QS World University Rankings indicated that India is the second nation preceded by China with respect to international student's enrollment statistics.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:40 IST

Dabur India Q1 consolidated net profit surges 10.3 pc

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dabur India said on Friday its consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,273 crore, up 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST

GoAir appoints new management team to expand operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir has put a new management team in place as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:23 IST

Rallis India's profit up 24 pc at Rs 67.76 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Rallis India Ltd, a Tata enterprise in agri science space, has reported 23.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 67.76 crore during the April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

Blueshift expands India presence, appoints Abhay Ghaisas as VP...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blueshift, the leader in AI-Powered Marketing, today announced the appointment of veteran engineering leader Abhay Ghaisas as Vice President of Engineering.

Read More
iocl