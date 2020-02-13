I'M Possible, a book by Dr K Hari Prasad talks about the story of his life

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'I'M Possible' - the story of a lad, who shone as bright as a star, yet fate showed him down the narrowest lanes of life.

He came out unscathed, authored by Dr K Hari Prasad, President, Apollo Group-Hospitals; Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group wrote the Foreword for the book and health industry stalwarts introduced the book in a grand event held at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore on February 9, 2020.

Dr Hari Prasad is a popular figure, not just because he helms one of the largest healthcare organizations of the country, but also because he is an extremely popular erstwhile cricketing star. He made his Ranji trophy debut with Mohammed Azharuddin, and played alongside stalwarts including MV Narsimha Rao, L Sivaramakrishnan, WV Raman and Saad bin Jung.

I'M Possible captures the unbelievable life story of Dr Hari Prasad, who has seen it all - from being an average performer in school to becoming a cricketing star; from fighting a legal battle to get into a medical college to giving up cricket overnight; from falling in love to tying the knot at a barely-marriageable age; from excelling as a doctor to giving up practising completely; from being a fit sportsman to falling prey to tobacco addiction and eventually combating cancer taking up a nearly impossible health challenge and emerging as an inspiration to many.

"Everybody I met here has a good word for Hari, I met him 23 years ago, he is instrumental in creating an emergency system like nowhere in the world. He created a model emergency care for the Indian Healthcare. But what really impressed me was his ability to bring a change and make this huge difference for healthcare in our country. He has many more thing to do, to transform a good institution into a great institution," said Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, while speaking during the book launch.

"Like everyone I too had my peaks and valleys, as the saying goes, one learns from mistakes I too learned many lessons from mistakes, this book is a compilation of all the mistakes I made and the lessons I learnt. There are many twists and turns in my life, I have been honest and captured my journey factually," said Dr K Hari Prasad (President, Apollo Group-Hospitals) during his interaction at Apollo Hospitals Bannerghatta Road (Bangalore).

"It is more aimed at helping readers to avoid what is avoidable. It's a celebration of all those who impacted my life and what I am today is because of them. I have started a charitable institution for helping the needy in education, health and sports and all the proceeds of this book will go towards these causes," added Dr Prasad.

The Delhi-based publisher Ananya Sharma said that the book has become a sensation even before being launched and has gone into a third reprint on the day of the launch. The book is available on Amazon and leading book stores.

"Anyone who knows Dr Hari would know that he is a private person and a man of very few words. Thus, developing the story was a major challenge. His responses were mostly syllabic! Our team kept interacting with him, determined to tell this larger-than-life story in the simplest of words that vividly bring out the emotional side of an otherwise stern and reserved individual-one who underplays his achievements and often does revolutionary things from behind the curtain. And I daresay the product is a masterpiece!" said Ananya, while talking about the challenges associated with the book.

"I have done books all my life but this one altered my DNA. The leaves of I'M Possible hold magic between them! It would leave the readers intrigued, enchanted and motivated. This book could be the sacred text for all those who have bullish ambitions and want to achieve something extraordinary in life," added Ananya.

