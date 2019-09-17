Youth icon and celebrity Rannvijay Singh, Sunny Verma, MD IMG Venture and Prince Narula
IMG Venture is back with season 4 of India Glamour 2019

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The juggernaut agency of promoting fresh modelling talent, IMG Venture is back with season 4 of Mr & Miss India Glamour 2019 and Mr & Miss North India Glamour 2019.
Established in 2016, IMG venture has promoted aspiring fresh talent to the fashion industry with an aim to provide a platform to showcase the talent and nurture fresher's physically and mentally.
Continuing the annual success for the last 3 years, this year's pageant is bigger, grander and more glitzy. The Grand Finale of both Mr & Miss India Glamour 2019 and Mr & Miss North India Glamour 2019 are slated for November 8th, 2019 at Hotel Clarion Inn Sevilla, Chandigarh.
The winners stand a chance to win Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50 thousand as runners up. The esteemed jury panel includes big industry names like Rannvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Sahiba Kaur, Eliza Sehgal, Dhruv Dev, and Nitish Rajput.
A rigorous first round of auditions culminated today scouting young fresh talent to be groomed further for the D-Day by industry professionals. While still calling entries, the auditions will continue post receiving a tremendous initial response.
For the very first time, the auditions are also being held online with an aim to bridge the gap and increase national outreach. "The idea is to reach out to as many talented people who are enthusiastic to join the fashion world and prove their mettle. However, it gets difficult at times to be omnipresent in situations where you have an audition and some other important work too. At times it also gets difficult to reach the venue of an audition on time and join the gala gathering but with online auditions, one can audition from anywhere. Technology is revolutionising how generation-x operates and we have to keep up!" said Sunny Verma, Owner, IMG Venture.
Over 20,000 participants are expected to audition from across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and many more. The contestants are being judged on various parameters ranging from ramp walk, perfect body, communications skills and more.
Being associated with the pageant from the beginning, Rannvijay Singh is promoting the show with full fervour both online on various social media platforms and offline.
"Mr & Miss India Glamour 2017 is a platform which gives an impetus to the fresh budding talent, exposure to a wider audience besides providing them with more opportunities to grow and earn well. I am super excited to be a part of this pageant yet again", said Rannvijay Singh, who will be judging Mr & Miss India Glamour 2019,
"It is absolutely amazing to see such confidence; talented young aspirants walking the ramp and I am super excited to be a part of this journey. I congratulate IMG for organising a pageant with a purpose", said Prince Narula.
