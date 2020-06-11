Immunity boosting Aava alkaline water extends helping hand during the current health crisis

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI/Mediawire): The coronavirus pandemic has made the world realize the value of a healthy lifestyle. In the absence of a solution or vaccine, the most effective preventive solution has been to focus on immunity building.

While there are many different super foods and supplements touted to boost the immune system, most of us miss out on considering the health benefits of the most vital part of our daily existence - natural alkaline water with a pH of 8 and above.

Scientists, Nobel Laureates and researchers have established that alkalinity can boost immunity and longevity by neutralizing free radicals and detoxing acid waste from the human body. According to Nobel laureate Dr Otto Warburg an alkaline body can absorb up to 20 per cent more oxygen than an acidic body.

His award-winning research on respiratory enzymes found that diseased bodies are acidic bodies, which repel oxygen and attract the overgrowth of disease-causing microorganisms. "No disease, not even cancer can exist in an alkaline environment." his research states. A study conducted at The Royal Free Hospital and School of Medicine in London also found how "raising pH (to an alkaline state) increases the immune system's ability to kill bacteria."

Why is alkaline water better than regular drinking water? And what is the difference? Majority of households and packaged mineral water brands rely on Reverse Osmosis (RO) for water purification, which in turn, drains water of many minerals that are essential for the body, lowers it pH and thus renders it acidic leading to a bitter tasting, corrosive water that is unfit for drinking. It also causes tremendous water wastage.

Aava is India's only naturally alkaline mineral water brand with a pH of 8 plus which sources nutrient rich water from the Aravallis - the world's oldest mountain range. While there is no dearth of artificially ionised alkaline mineral water brands in the market, not all are naturally alkaline like Aava - a 100 per cent natural immunity booster. A study published in Public Library of Science (PLOS) showed how drinking alkaline water enhances hydration, improves acid-base balance and anaerobic exercise performance.



Daily intake of Aava's naturally alkaline water allows for a more efficient system of flushing toxins since it is easily absorbed by the body, which also leads to superior hydration. Alkaline Water and Longevity: A Murine Study published in the NBCI, part of the United States National Library of Medicine concluded a benefit on longevity in terms of deceleration in ageing factor that was correlated with the consumption of alkaline water.

During the coronavirus crisis, when supplements like Vitamin C and Zinc have become essential, Aava's naturally alkaline 8 plus pH, citrate mineral content of bicarbonates, magnesium, calcium, sodium and trace elements like copper, zinc etc. have proven positive effects on the body's metabolism. These are known to act as antioxidants, help boost immunity, slow ageing, promote longevity, enhance bone, muscle and brain function and reduce acidity. All these benefits collectively prepare the immune system to battle foreign pathogens and protect you from diseases and health issues.

Ahmedabad based MSME, Aava is working day and night during the lockdown to supply Aava's naturally alkaline mineral water to COVID-19 patients at hospitals, COVID-19 quarantine centres and migrants camps along with hydrating COVID-19 frontline warriors - the police and healthcare professionals. To do the same efficiently, Aava has even subsidised its offerings significantly over and above the free relief water supplies.

Aava Natural Mineral Water is one of India's highest selling yet 100 per cent plastic neutral, natural mineral water brand served in the world's finest airlines, hotels, restaurants and hospitals. Today, Aava is one the most highly valued premium water brands in India, having won many International and national awards like the International Bottled Water World Awards in Mexico, the Superior Taste award at the International Taste and Quality Institute in Brussels and the Power Brand Awards in Las Vegas.

Since the past year Aava has successfully created a B2C e-commerce business and now directly delivers the pristine water of the Aravallis to the doorsteps of thousands of clients directly. The in-house distribution of Aava Water in India is unmatched as they have their own supply network in nearly 32 cities of India. Each bottle of Aava is delivered to their clients through the Aava distribution network.

Last year Aava embarked on a bold journey of becoming a truly carbon neutral company and as on March 31, 2020 Aava has achieved an incredible recycling rate which is unprecedented in the industry. Staying true to its environmental goals of reducing its carbon footprint, Aava's recently launched glass bottle range is another step towards its commitment to staying true to Nature.

"In testing times like these when most of us are confined to our homes, health and safety matters. Natural alkaline hydration and building our immunity is the need of the hour. We are humbled to be able to help our communities and collaborate with government initiatives so we can make sure everyone has access to healthy and naturally alkaline mineral water. We don't just bottle water, we bottle trust and wellness," said Behram Mehta, MD of Aava water.

It is time to change the way we approach wellness and care for our well-being. Social distancing, wearing a mask, better hygiene practices and intake of clean and mineral rich naturally alkaline water can better equip us for a healthier future. Stay home, stay safe.

