Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv

Importance of Availing LifeCare Finance from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:43 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/BusinessWire India): Having a life insurance policy, health insurance cover, mutual funds portfolio and equity investments are considered to be priorities by individuals while planning their finances.
But with evolving lifestyles, equal importance is being given to finances dedicated towards refining one's overall wellness and wellbeing. Finances planned for life care services enable you to take care of concerns that are lifestyle wellness or cosmetic treatment-oriented; as well as address the medical concerns and procedures that are not incorporated in your regular health insurance cover.
For this purpose, Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers LifeCare Finance to take care of all your financial requirements towards life care services and is additionally featured with an easy to pay back EMI option.
Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance is now available in over 2,700 clinics or hospitals across the country covering 174 treatments. Patients can now avail instant loans ranging from Rs 7000 to Rs 4.5 lakhs with the facility to pay through the Bajaj Finserv EMI facility.
The existing Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card holders can walk into any partnered clinic, swipe their card and avail the needful treatment. Whereas the non-card holders can get an instant approval via submission of basic KYC documentation to the representative stationed at the partnered clinic and access the required treatment. Some of the essential treatments covered under LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv are:
* Hair Restoration procedures
* Cancer Care treatments
* Dental Procedures
* IVF and other maternity treatments
* Bariatric surgeries and weight loss-oriented treatments
* Cardiac Care treatments
* Laparoscopy
* Oncology procedures
* Orthopedic treatments
* General Surgeries
* General Cosmetic procedures
The Bajaj Finserv LifeCare Finance option will act as a financial savior for your various health and wellness expenses without disturbing your financial planning. While the easy EMI repayment option stands as the most crucial benefit to be enjoyed by the users, the other key elements that make this lifecare finance solution as the most important, suitable and practical option are:
* Loan of up to Rs 4.5 lakh is available to cover your medical expenses that too via easy EMIs with the use of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
* The loan is instantly approved either through an online submission or you can just walk-in and submit the basic documents to the in-house Bajaj Finserv representative.
* Availability of flexible tenor options suiting to your financial calculations with the maximum repayment tenor of up to 1 year.
* You can pay off your entire loan amount anytime post your first EMI without any additional charges.
Anyone between the age group of 21 years - 60 years can plan their lifecare needs with the support of LifeCare Finance by Bajaj Finserv with minimum documentation and maximum user benefits.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:25 IST

Asia's only 5th Generation - VR based simulator centre launched...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's first 5th Generation - Virtual Reality based Advanced Driver Training Simulator Centre was launched by Rtn G Chandramohan, Rotary Governor, Rotary International District 3232, at the Automobile Association of Southern India Centre (AASI), Chenn

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:24 IST

Auto majors report sliding sales in August amid slowdown

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Sagging consumer sentiment amid economic slowdown has led major automobile manufacturers to report significant declines in sales during August.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:23 IST

GDSC-2019: Conference on Network Marketing Industry and its...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Xqbic Ventures Pvt Ltd, in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt Ltd and Institute of Direct Sales OU is organizing a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:52 IST

Manufacturing PMI dips to 15-month low in August: IHS Market

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): The expansion in Indian manufacturing sector fell to its slowest in 15 months during August as demand and output grew at their weakest pace amid increasing cost pressures, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:34 IST

Edelweiss Group, Central Bank of India partner to co-lend to MSMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): ECL Finance, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, and government-owned Central Bank of India have signed an agreement for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) customers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 11:07 IST

SPML Infra bags World Bank funded power project orders worth Rs 177 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): SPML Infra Ltd said on Monday it has received new project orders worth Rs 177.4 crore from Jharkhand Urja Sancharan Nigam Ltd for 132/33 kilovolt substation projects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:21 IST

Stock market closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Stock markets were closed for trading on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 10:27 IST

Moody's assigns provisional Baa1 with stable outlook to ONGC's...

Singapore, Sept 1 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional Baa1 senior unsecured rating to the proposed two billion dollars (about Rs 14,400 crore) medium-term note (MTN) programme established by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Limited.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 17:42 IST

PNB's board to meet soon on merger with Oriental Bank, United Bank

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Punjab National Bank (PNB) will soon hold a board meeting to consider its amalgamation with Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:42 IST

GVK awards major contract to L&T for Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading conglomerate GVK's step-down subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (NMIAPL) has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport to the transportation infrastructure, b

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0...

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl