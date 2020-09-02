Improve communication and leadership skills online with Toastmasters

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The pandemic has impelled a shift in the way people used to work and learn. With the majority working from home, it has become critical to acquire skill sets in communication and leadership remotely in the digital world.

Toastmasters International has again proved to be a game-changer where clubs are meeting online and it has opened new doors for learning and meeting people from diverse cultures across the globe.

Building on this advantage of virtual meetings, District 98 launched an initiative, Beyond Toastmasters, to help members and guests learn from the journey of veteran leaders and speakers across the globe.

Beyond Toastmasters is divided into several episodes, wherein proficient guest speakers deliver a talk on their learnings and experiences from their journey of public speaking and leadership and how skills acquired in Toastmasters helped them achieve success in professional and personal life.

So far, two episodes took place on August 8th and August 30th, 2020. The first episode had Aditya Maheswaran, a TEDx speaker, management consultant, influencer, and coach, based in London currently, as the guest speaker.

It witnessed 260 attendees and more than 420 people who watched it live on Facebook. The guest speaker for the second episode was Dr Chandrashekhar DP, an edupreneur, author, CEO, and TEDx speaker. This session recorded over 150 registrations and 330 live views on Facebook.

"Interesting and informative session," said an attendee. "Amazing choice of topic. Great learnings," remarked another participant.

Beyond Toastmasters is mentored and organized by a team of leaders and members of District 98, including Niteash Agarwaal, DTM (District Director), Manideep Kanagala, DTM (Division Director, Division E), and TM Krishnakant Jarugumilli (Area Director, Area E2).

It is an online, open-for-all event, which is free of cost and shall take place twice every month.

To know more about it, drop a mail at cgd@district98.org. Guests interested in learning more about Toastmasters can submit their details here.

District 98 comprises 235 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000 plus members.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

