IMS-Design and innovation academy witnesses its annual convocation

New Delhi [India] Nov 15(ANI/BusinessWire India): IMS-Design and Innovation Academy (DIA), held its annual convocation of 2014 batch at Noida Campus.

Dr (Prof) Darlie O Koshy, former Director of NID and DG and CEO of Apparel Training Design Centre graced the ceremony as Chief Guest. Dr (Prof) Koshy is a distinguished design educator with various awards and honours to his credit. President of IMS-DIA, Mr Rajeev Kumar Gupta and Dean Academics, IMS-DIA, Prof Kripal Mathur, Faculty Members and students were also present.

The 4-year IMS-Design and Innovation Academy diplomas were conferred to the graduating batch of 2014 across all the four departments namely, Fashion Design, Interior Design, and Jewellery Design and Communication Design.

Congratulating the students on their success Dr. Darlie O. Koshy stressed on 7 salient points of success.

"Learning anywhere, anytime, Changing skills sets with a new mindset, Exponential technologies & productivity, VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity) World, Creativity ethics and value, Mobility distance and Challenges are the key points we need to keep in mind for sustainability and success in the industry. We must be prepared for challenges and responsibilities in every way for success and need to be multi-taskers with good skills. If we do not get challenges in life then we will not be able to remain active," he said

Addressing the students, Dean Prof Kripal Mathur delivered the welcome address giving an overview of the IMS-Design and Innovation Academy and later conferred the oath to the graduating batch.

The campus was a scene of festivities and emotional moments with group photos, selfies, and celebrations. Family members of the graduating students exchanged stories of the success of their wards amongst each other and immensely enjoyed the ceremony.

