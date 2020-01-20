IMTS Institute on a mission to deliver education, knowledge

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI/Digpu): There are various economic and social benefits associated with individuals when they are supported to make effective transitions from secondary school to further education, training, or employment.

Varun Gupta and Nitin Gupta, both directors of IMTS Institute, believe in transparency, equality and working ethically in the education sector. His motive is to grant easy access to students to the information related to courses and Universities available across. He is a firm believer in the "Right to Education" and the right-to-right information so that the students can make progress.

As a citizen of a country, the first and foremost right that every citizen has the right to education. It enables the citizens to be empowered and to see the world through educated eyes. As a citizen of the country, each and every child is entitled to education and this is what the right to education aims to achieve.

Here are some statistics which would tell you the condition of the world in terms of education:

The path of a successful way is not that much ease while you are doing a job. You have to catch the buses, classes to attend and the last studies to complete. In this complicated situation, you need a guide, who can help you in wrapping up all. Because, at this stage, a wrong decision makes your life almost hell. IMTS Institute is that guide for you.

We are one of the premier service providers, we provide education counselling to huge students. We totally understand the needs and mentality of the students and accordingly provide the best counselling to the students.

Varun Gupta and Nitin Gupta started the Institute in Noida (INDIA) with a vision of providing a common platform to universities and students where they can come together. Students get to pick the best suitable course and an opportunity to compare the universities offering these courses wholly based on the facts that matter to them.

In IMTS Institute, students pursuing courses in distance or part-time mode find it difficult to connect directly with the university after taking admission and, at times, miss on essential announcements made by the university.

Gupta makes conscious efforts by communicating with the universities, gathering the information, and keeping the students updated to avoid any gaps. He makes sure that student counselled at his guidance centre should not suffer by missing on any announcement made by the university.

Knowledge and Guidance with IMTS Institute

Career education and leadership play an essential role in the curriculum that supports: student's interests, strengths, and aspirations. With multiple career options available in the market, it gives students a tough time in selecting the right course for themselves that would help them nurture in the right direction. In the majority of the cases, either student ends up opting for a course that does not align with their plans or take up a job that varies completely from the path they had pursued.

Change is the new normal. For this reason, career counsellors must do their work in such a way that their clients become career adaptable and, most importantly, employable. It is vitally important that students acquire those skills that will help them not only survive but rather flourish in times of change.

The journey started in 2005

Keeping this motive in mind, the institute of management and technical studies commenced its journey in 2005 by setting up a career counselling and guidance centre quartered in Noida with a social cause.

Core belief of IMTS is that every student should get accurate information and assistance before they choose that would become a stepping-stone towards their bright future. Moreover, the professional education counsellors of the Institute do not leave any stone unturned for making this belief a reality.

Free Career counselling

Here in IMTS, Students can opt for courses in Regular mode, Distance learning, and part-time mode depending on their requirements. IMTS has supported and guided approximately 20,000 students to date and assisted them in taking admission to the university of their choice.

Last year itself, 2,500 students benefited from the work of the Institute and took admission in different Universities with the guidance of their counsellors. The Institute is aiming to increase this number year on year, as they firmly believe that education is the right of every individual.

IMTS Institute Noida is helping individuals to opt for academic and professional courses. IMTS arranges experts from the corporate to share their experiences with students and helps them in selecting the best of the course. Apart from counseling, IMTS also facilitates individuals from taking admission in the Institute till their results.

We feel immense pleasure to share that various professionals from the industries are facilitated and admired by us and working with enthusiasm.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

