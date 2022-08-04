In a first, IndiGo launches three ramp disembarkation to lessen waiting time

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): In a first, IndiGo launched three ramp disembarkation for lessening wait time for passengers upon arrival at the airport.

This new feature is expected to enable its customers to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. The new disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp.

Three-point disembarkation facilities will initially be only for three airports.

"Disembarkation procedure will be implemented on IndiGo's A320 and A321 fleet for flights arriving at remote stands at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports to begin with, and will be progressively deployed across the network," an IndiGo statement said.

This novel disembarkation process will help IndiGo set new standards in customer experience on its 16th anniversary.

Commemorating the 16th anniversary of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta, CEO and Whole-time Director, said, "It brings us immense pride to be the first airline in the world to use a three-point system."

"At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies."



The disembarkation process will be implemented on IndiGo's A320 and A321 fleet, which currently has 181 Airbus A-320 and 65 Airbus A-321 aircraft in the fleet.

" We have always looked at newer ways to enhance our customer experience and make flying, as well as our ground operations, efficient and hassle-free. Adding a third ramp for disembarkation is a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers," Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President - of IndiGo, said.



Coming to the carrier's first-quarter earnings, it reported a 327 per cent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 12,855 crore, data showed.

IndiGo is India's largest passenger airline with a market share of 56.9 per cent as of June

2022. Since its inception in August 2006, it grew from a carrier with one plane to a fleet of 279 aircraft today.

IndiGo has a total destination count of 97 with 74 domestic destinations and 25 International. (ANI)

