Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

In need of emergency funds - Avail the fastest loan against property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:10 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The importance of getting quick access to funds during an emergency cannot be stressed enough. A quick and convenient source of funds allows you to focus on the crisis at hand and tackle it, rather than worrying about the means to make it happen.
While a personal loan may seem to be the best financing option at such a time, a loan against property scores high on many grounds. Since a personal loan is unsecured, you pay a higher interest rate, which can inflate your monthly expenditure.
As opposed to this, you can get a loan against property at a comparatively lower interest rate, since it is secured. But, as there is collateral involved, you may think that it takes time in terms of application and approval.
However, the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property combines speed with affordability to give you the best option for urgent financing. Read on to learn how you can benefit.
Loan Against Property from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
With the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property, the benefits you avail, go beyond just an attractive rate of interest. In fact, depending on the security that you pledge, you can get funds up to Rs 3.5 crore in as soon as 72 hours, so that you can meet your emergency without deferment or delay.
Here's all that you can stand to benefit from when you choose the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Loan Against Property.
Qualify quickly by meeting simple eligibility criteria
You can now do away with complicated eligibility criteria and qualify for the loan with ease when you choose BHFL's Loan Against Property. To qualify, you simply have to meet the criteria pertaining to your age and employment. Besides this, you must own a property in a city that features on Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's approved list.
Speed up approval by submitting minimal documentation
To prove your eligibility, you need to submit a few documents, so you can focus on your emergency instead of loan processes. These documents are as follows.
* Identity proof
* Address proof
* ITR
* PAN card
* Document copy of the property you want to pledge
* Latest salary slips, if you're salaried
* Last 3 months' bank account statements if you're salaried and 6 months' bank account statements if you're self-employed
On successful verification of the documents, BHFL quickly approves your application and disburses funds in as soon as 72 hours! With instant finance, you can meet your emergency needs on time. What's more, you can opt for a doorstep pick-up of documents from your workplace or home so you can cut down on travel and stress.
Get a high-value sanction to meet your emergency needs
What makes this loan ideal for emergencies is that apart from a simple application process and quick disbursal, you can avail financing that runs into crores depending on factors such as whether you're salaried or self-employed, as well as the property that you're offering as collateral. With such a high-value sanction, you can meet any emergency, be it medical, business or professional with ease and cover all expenses without compromising.
Enjoy easy terms to make repayment convenient and pocket-friendly
Finally, to facilitate easy repayment, the lender offers a flexible tenor. Since the tenor has a significant role to play in your EMI, you can determine an affordable monthly payment using the EMI calculator, and choose the right tenor accordingly. This way, you can pay your EMIs without overshooting your budget.
When an emergency shows up, capitalise on your existing property and mortgage it to avail of a high-value Loan Against Property with Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to address it like a pro. Before initiating the application process, view your tailor-made deal and apply via the same to further speed up approval. Check your pre-approved offer to do this right away!
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:07 IST

Gourmet Passport by Dineout returns with Gourmetlicious 2019

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gourmet Passport by Dineout is back with the second edition of its uber-luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across the five cities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:51 IST

Continued global monetary policy easing could stoke FPI inflows...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The reduction in US Federal Reserve's policy rate by 25 basis points and the European Central Bank's decision to resume asset purchases is likely to augur well for short-term foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows to economies such as India which continue

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:37 IST

Corporate tax reduction is credit positive for companies, but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): The government's decision to reduce the base corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent as part of stimulus measures to revive slowing economic growth is credit positive for companies because it will enable them to generate higher post-tax incomes

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:04 IST

Alliance Group CMD awarded the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Alliance Group Chairman and Managing Director, Manoj Namburu, at a glittering function was honoured with the Global Indian of the Year 2018-19 award on September 16th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:04 IST

Corporate tax reliefs are one of the biggest reforms ever: CII

New Delhi [India], Sep 20 (ANI): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Friday that drastic reduction in corporate taxes is a huge game-changer for the economy and a decisive announcement for awakening animal spirits of investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:38 IST

Virinchi Hospitals partners with Renal Research Institute for...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virinchi Hospitals, Hyderabad is at the forefront of providing world class treatment for kidney ailments and is leading a crusade to develop new path-breaking treatments to alleviate the suffering of patients suffering with this dreadful disease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:37 IST

CSS Corp's Manish Tandon recognized as the CEO of the Year at...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology company, today announced that its CEO, Manish Tandon, has been honoured with the prestigious CEO of the Year award at the 2019 CMO Asia Awards held on 15th August in Singapore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:32 IST

UC Partners with Fox Star Studios and Likee to promote 'Zoya Factor'

New Delhi [India] Sept 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, world's No 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has once again tied up with production house Fox Star Studios - this time to promote romantic drama 'The Zoya Factor'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:02 IST

Tax reliefs to corporates will act as a booster dose to revive...

New Delhi [India] Sep 20 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) said on Friday that lowering of income tax on corporates will unleash the animal spirits of corporate India and reinvigorate manufacturing sector which has been going through a difficult phase of late.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:35 IST

Sensex closes 1,921 points up after govt cuts corporate tax to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 20 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed the week on a euphoric note on Friday after clocking the biggest intra-day gains in a decade at 5 per cent as the government announced a cut in the corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new manufacturing firms.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:54 IST

Nippon Express to acquire 22 pc stake in Future Supply Chain Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Japan's leading global logistics company Nippon Express has agreed to acquire a 22 per cent stake in Future Supply Chain (FSC) Solutions Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:30 IST

Pallavi Shroff joins IndiGo as Independent Woman Director

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Sep 20 (ANI): InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of low-cost airline IndiGo, said on Friday that its board of directors has unanimously approved the appointment of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as Independent Woman Director.

Read More
iocl