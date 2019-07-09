In need of quick funds for your business - get started with Bajaj Finserv Business Loan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 08(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers a small business loan up to Rs 30 lakh, to fund all your small business needs like infrastructure, operations, has come up with inventory, plant and machinery to name a few.

According to a recent report by Evoma, India's GDP is set to climb the graph consistently through to 2020, and the small and medium enterprise sector constitutes an important component of this vibrant economy.

SMEs, which include manufacturing businesses like textile and jewellery, and service business like IT/ITes and hotels, employ 40 per cent of India's human resources. As a business owner, availing of a high-value, collateral-free loan like the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan can inject the necessary impetus your business needs to rise above the average growth rate of 10 per cent that SMEs enjoy currently.

Check out the benefits you can get with this feature-rich loan:

Meet urgent needs with a quick 24-hour loan approval

Delays in customer payments or an unexpected order that requires you to procure raw materials may have you scrambling for finances. In the SME world, lack of finances equates to lost opportunities and a dysfunctional supply chain.

That is why Bajaj Finserv ensures that your loan application is approved in 24 hours flat and that a quick disbursal follows it. What is better, is you do not need to travel far to make your loan application, you can do it from the convenience of your workplace. Simply, access the online application form, fill in basic details and click 'Submit'. With just a handful of supporting documents like KYC documents, business proof certificates and financial statements required, you are assured of speedy monetary assistance.

Get access to funds more flexibly with the Flexi Loan facility

Bajaj Finserv's Flexi Loan feature enables you to use finances as per your business needs. Borrow as you go from the approved sanction and pay interest only on the amount utilised! You get a loan of Rs 25 lakh and need Rs 15 lakh to address this need. Using the Flexi facility lets you borrow multiple times from your sanctioned amount while still offering funds for other needs.

To manage your cash flow better, you can also choose to pay interest-only EMIs when you choose the Flexi facility. This can help you pay the principal at the end of the tenor when you receive the payments due to you, thereby reducing your EMIs by up to 45 per cent.

Repay with ease with a long repayment window and zero collateral

Bajaj Finserv's Business Loan allows you to space out your EMI instalments over flexible tenors spanning up to 72 months. This reduces the burden on your working capital and lets you channelize your finances towards securing a robust supply chain. The benefits don't stop there. Bajaj Finserv offers you this loan without requiring any collateral from your end. Thus, any cause for undue stress is kept at bay and you can focus all your energies towards your business plans and a successful repayment.

Buy machinery; tackle working capital and expenses with ample loan amount

With finances of up to Rs 30 lakh put at your disposal, you can meet your working capital needs comfortably. Install or upgrade to the latest plant and machinery or equipment with a Machinery Loan and meet bulk orders smoothly. Having finances in hand help you expand as well.

Make the most of instant approval with pre-approved offers

If you deem the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan the perfect fit for your professional needs, then avail of this loan via a pre-approved offer. That way you gain instant approval and cut down on processing time. Faster loan processing results in quicker loan disbursal which you can use to address critical needs with ease. Further, the offer gives you access to various customised financial solutions. To get started, check your pre-approved business loan offer.

In this way, you can rely on the Bajaj Finserv Business Loan to lead your SME on a growth path, and become a proud contributor to the nation's GDP.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

