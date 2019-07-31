Ind-Ra said the issue of cane arrears will continue to be a sore spot.
Ind-Ra said the issue of cane arrears will continue to be a sore spot.

Increase in buffer stock inadequate to resolve sugar surplus: Ind-Ra

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday said that the one million tonne increase in buffer stock of sugar announced recently by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is incrementally positive but may not be enough to address the prevailing surplus situation.
The increase in buffer stock subsidy to Rs 1,674 crore from Rs 1,175 crore will help in reducing cane dues to farmers, which stood at Rs 1,520 crore on July 17 for the current season (July 2018 Rs 1,690 crore) as the subsidy will directly be credited to farmers' accounts against the cane dues of sugar mills.
However, the issue of cane arrears will continue to be a sore spot for the sector, given the structural issues in pricing, said Ind-Ra.
Further, the CCEA's decision to maintain fair and remunerative price of sugarcane at the current season's level of Rs 275 per quintal provides a breather to sugar mills by preventing an increase in raw material cost, which accounts 70 to 75 per cent of sugar production cost.
"However, the cost of production remains higher than prevailing sugar prices due to a steep increase in cane fair and remunerative price over the years without any correlation with sugar prices. Overall, Ind-Ra expects profit before tax margins of sugar companies to increase by around 50 basis points on account of reduction in inventory carrying costs due to Rs 500 crore increase in subsidy," said Ind-Ra in a statement.
The CCEA's move to increase buffer stock to 4 million tonnes from 3 million tonnes as of June comes in the wake of a record domestic sugar production of 33 million tonnes expected in sugar season 2018-19 (SS 2017-18: 32.3 million tonnes), surpassing Brazil as the largest producer for the first time in 16 years.
While sugar production is likely to fall to about 28 million tonnes on account of lower acreage and rainfall deficit, it will remain higher than the estimated domestic consumption of around 26.5 million tonnes. Besides, the high carryover stock of 14.5 million tonnes will add to the surplus, said Ind-Ra. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

Industrial production grows by 0.2 pc in June from 4.3 pc in May

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The output of India's eight core infrastructure industries grew 0.2 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:19 IST

Saveetha doctors unmasked 526 teeth from 7-year old boy's mouth

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): A seven-year-old boy was brought to Saveetha Dental College and Hospital by his parents with a complaint of a swelling in the jaw.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:18 IST

Over 7500 cab drivers in Hyderabad partner with Tora Cabs in 30 Days

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tora Cabs Technology Services Pvt Ltd (TTSPL) has seen a surge in drivers joining them with over 7500 already on-board, since it announced its plans to foray into the market on June 27, 2019 with its 'Zero Commission' 'Zero Surge' cab hailing app.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:15 IST

Former Delhi Advertising Club President Dr Paul conferred with...

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The recently held NIER'S Hall of Fame Awards-2019 (4th Edition) recognised excellence and felicitated remarkable business/professional and leaders, entrepreneurs individuals belonging to different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:10 IST

Apollo Tyres Q1 net profit dips 44 pc to Rs 142 crore

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 31 (ANI): Onkar Kanwar-led Apollo Tyres said on Wednesday its profit declined by 43.8 per cent to Rs 141.6 crore in the quarter ended June 30 this fiscal year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:10 IST

Evolving dynamics of Luxury Housing in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): De facto, luxury, when it comes to housing, does no longer mean what it traditionally stood for.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:08 IST

Diamond Empowerment Fund presents 2019 'Good Award' to leading...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Before an audience of industry leaders, heads of state and foreign dignitaries, the Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF) last night bestowed its Diamonds Do Good Award for community stewardship to leading diamond miner ALROSA and its Diamonds Do

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:35 IST

Indian Oil Q1 net profit plunges 47 pc to Rs 3,596 crore,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Oil marketing firm Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a 47.36 per cent year-on-year drop in standalone profit at Rs 3,596 crore in April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:31 IST

Equities bounce back from critical levels, Nifty closes above 11,100 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Equity reversed morning losses and bounced back in the afternoon trade on Wednesday led by a rally in metal, pharma and PSU banking stocks as investors awaiting the US Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:27 IST

Tech Mahindra posts 6.8 pc rise in Q1 PAT at Rs 959 crore but...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): IT major Tech Mahindra has recorded 6.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its profit at Rs 959 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:12 IST

ICRA places term loan rating of Coffee Day on watch with...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Investment information firm ICRA has placed term loan rating of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:38 IST

Hero Enterprise's 13th Mindmine Summit - 'The New Decade: One...

New Delhi [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): To secure its status as one of the three dominant economies of the world in the coming decade, India needs to use all the levers that make it a great democracy, whether it is diversity, geography, demographics or ethnicity.

Read More
iocl