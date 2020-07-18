Incrediblegifts.in launches 'Rakhi Special' category, offering a wide range of personalized Rakhi gifts

New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion to celebrate the unifying and ever-lasting bond of love, care, and respect between brothers and sisters.

Incrediblegifts.in, a prominent Indian gifting portal that specializes in personalised and customized gifts, has launched a new range 'Rakhi Special', this Raksha Bandhan.

The website houses a premium collection of personalized Rakhi gifts and offers shipping to over 3,000 cities in India. There are a plethora of Rakhi gifting options available in the newly launched category 'Rakhi Special', which the customers can order in a very smooth and quick manner.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Monday, August 3rd, this year, and marks the pure and selfless love of siblings. The recently launched 'Rakhi Special' category has an array of rakhi and gifts that can be personalized, customized, and are one-of-its-kind.

For this everlasting bond, Incrediblegifts.in offers heavy discounts on its new range 'Rakhi Special'. One can easily avail of this by using promo codes IGRAKHI15 on their website (https://incrediblegifts.in/festivals/rakhi).

Taking it a step forward this year and providing easy access to customers, products are now available on India's largest e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

Also, the website has offered 5 per cent coupon code on all Rakhis on its Amazon catalog at -

https://www.amazon.in/s?k=rakhi&me=A1OS1A9404K9UI&ref=nb_sb_noss

Incrediblegifts.in has highly efficient and experienced customer support to guide and assist the customers regarding the choice of gift products. The company customizes the gifts exactly as per the preferences of the customers and offers many different choices and variety in designs.

The services of the company extend throughout India with the facility of express delivery. In times like these, when one avoids going out, one can get the gifts delivered at their doorstep with one single click.

"Rakhi trends have been persistently and purposefully changing over the years. Also, traditional alternatives are reversing back to be on the list of current preferences of people. And, pacing up in the race, Incrediblegifts.in had designed the personalized Rakhi plaques and unique Rakhi collection with what people idealize a perfect Rakhi for the brother to be. Thus, by strategic classification of unique Rakhi, personalized Rakhi gifts, trendy Rakhis for bro, Rakhi combos, and more, we have put forward myriads of amazing and thoughtful Rakhi selections for customer's choice. Furthermore, we have made shopping, a safe and convenient matter for people by proving a safe payment gateway and efficient Rakhi delivery in India and worldwide. This way, we have created the ease of Rakhi shopping anytime, anywhere," stated Vikram Pratap, the CEO of Incrediblegifts.in.

"Our recently released Rakhi design range will be providing most sought after selections like zodiac sign Rakhis for brother, funny puns Rakhi, personalized photo and text Rakhi, personalized wooden engraved Rakhi plaques, multiple Rakhi combos with varying and delightful classifications and much more. Also, there will be ample choices for customers looking up for kid's Rakhi containing superhero Rakhi with heart-winning designs for little brother," commented the CEO adding more into the discussion.

Along with an extensive Rakhi gift range, the portal will be delighting customers with -

Improvised packaging for the safe reach of Rakhi gifts to the receiver - One of the major concerns about the safe reach of Rakhi gifts to the receiver has been addressed with major improvements done in the packaging of gifting products. Sturdy boxes, premium quality packaging materials, adequate use of bubble wraps, and industry-defined hygiene standards are followed strictly to promise safe and secure gifts delivery to the receiver.

Safest payment gateways: The website provides the buyer with the safe and efficient payment option available online, one can choose from the array of digital payment gateways available on the website

Offering heavy discount and ease of access - On this special occasion where the bond of love is celebrated, Incrediblegifts.in offers its customers a range of offers and discounts. One can avail offers by using discounts coupons like IGRAKHI15 to avail 15 per cent discounts on all products. To provide ease of access, one can easily find products on Amazon.in where 5 per cent additional coupon code is available on all Incredible Gifts and Rakhi offers

Efficient delivery network- To eradicate the troubles involved in sending Rakhi online or Rakhi gifts to brother, the efficient delivery network of the portal assures safe and timely delivery Rakhi and Rakhi gifts to India and across the globe.

