INCREFF named a 'Cool Vendor' by Gartner

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): INCREFF, a leading innovator of enterprise technology solutions in predictive analytics and inventory optimization, today announced that it has been named as a 'Cool Vendor' in Gartner 2020 'Cool Vendors in Retail: Meeting Customer Basic Expectations Is More Important Than Ever' report published in May 2020.

INCREFF's revolutionary intelligent merchandising solution combines the power of self-learning patent-pending algorithms with attribute level data analysis to predict smart assortment plan, an ideal buy plan and a distribution plan for each store.

According to Gartner analysts in the report, "Accurate product assortment and item availability are the foundational elements of an excellent customer experience. Customers expect to be able to find products as easily in store as they can when searching online."

"It's an incredible moment for us to be recognised as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Retail: Meeting Customer Basic Expectations Is More Important than Ever," said Rajul Jain, CEO of INCREFF.

"We set out to solve problems we faced ourselves for optimizing inventory by building scalable and impactful technologies. As a result of leveraging the right data at the right granularity to drive decisions in real time, we are directly adding to our customers' growth by helping them achieve higher margins and sell through rates," said Rajul Jain.

"We continue to innovate to bring 0-> 1 product to the market and are now launching a self-use version of IRIS globally that will completely disrupt the fashion technology space enabling merchandisers to take data driven decisions quickly in their assortment planning and distribution," Rajul added.

IRIS is an intelligent and highly accurate merchandising planning platform helping merchandisers take pre-season and in season decisions like what, when and how much to buy and where to showcase inventory via 100 plus customizable patent-pending algorithms designed specifically for fashion and lifestyle business.

INCREFF also offers INCREFF Assure which is arguably the world's simplest and most accurate warehouse management system along with fastest inventory and order syncing, which enables retailers to sell every single piece of inventory across all online and offline sales channels simultaneously.

Recent industry recognitions

INCREFF named as a Representative Vendor in the April 2020 Market Guide for Retail Assortment Management Applications: Short Life Cycle Products report by Gartner

INCREFF, one amongst only two companies from Asia, to be selected as Finalist for Fashion Innovation Award - Sustainability, by Loomish Switzerland

