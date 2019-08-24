MDL has recently faced a rash of negative ratings from Moody's and Fitch as well
MDL has recently faced a rash of negative ratings from Moody's and Fitch as well

Ind-Ra downgrades realty major Macrotech's bank loans and NCDs

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded ratings of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) debt instruments to Ind BBB minus from Ind BBB plus and maintained the outlook as rating watch negative.
MDL's bank loans of Rs 150 crore and non-convertible debentures of Rs 495 crore with a coupon rate of 9.5 per cent mature on July 13, 2023.
"The downgrade reflects elevated refinancing risk in FY20-FY21, given upcoming repayment of debt, tight liquidity conditions in domestic markets and weak operating performance across domestic and London residential projects," said Ind-Ra.
The company (earlier known as Lodha Developers) is yet to finalise definitive funding tie-up for refinancing its 324 million dollar bonds due in March 2020, it added.
"Also, timely collections from the Lincoln Square project to successfully meet its upcoming construction finance loan in December 2019 and creation of liquidity backups for domestic debt maturities in FY20-FY21 amid the slowdown in lending by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies to the sector will remain a key monitorable."
MDL's gross debt increased 13 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,640 crore in FY19, mainly led by drawdown of construction finance loan for its London projects. Domestic debt remained stable at Rs 17,000 crore at FYE19 while London project debt increased to Rs 8,640 crore (FY18: Rs 6,360 crore).
As of June this year, MDL has debt repayment of Rs 6,030 crore for FY20 which includes Rs 2,120 crore (250 million pounds) of pending construction finance loan for Lincoln Square project due in December 2019, Rs 2,260 crore (324 million dollars) of bonds due in March 2020 and Rs 1,630 crore of domestic debt.
MDL registered 17 per cent year-on-year decline in the total domestic and London residential sales volume to 6.48 million square feet and 25 per cent decline in sales realisation to Rs 7,250 crore in FY19.
However, domestic collections rose 9 per cent to Rs 8,660 crore in FY19 but collection for the London project will begin on completion of construction.
In the past three weeks, MDL has faced a rash of negative ratings from Moody's and Fitch as well.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:16 IST

Vadilal reports revenue of Rs 258 crore in quarter ended June FY20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Vadilal Industries said on Saturday its consolidated revenue from operations moved up to Rs 258 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:08 IST

US dollar weakens amid concerns over trade tensions with China

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The US dollar on Friday (local time) fell sharply amid concerns over country's recent trade tensions with China which escalated after the latter said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on additional US products.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:47 IST

Announcements made by Sitharaman are major enablers to support...

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:53 IST

PSU OMCs stop supply to Air India as it fails to pay dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): PSU Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - have been constrained to suspend supply of jet fuel to Air India and Alliance Air flights at six airports from the e

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More
iocl