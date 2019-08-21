Ind-Ra revises BHEL's long-term issuer outlook from stable to negative

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday affirmed engineering major BHEL's long-term issuer rating at IND AA plus but downgraded the outlook.

The outlook has been revised from stable to negative. Ind-Ra said the reason for the move is higher than expected decline in the revenues, leading to EBITDA losses in Q1 FY20.

The revised outlooks are for fund-based and non-fund based working capital limits.

The state-owned company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 219 crore for the first quarter ended June against a profit of Rs 40 crore in the year-ago period.

BHEL's total income fell significantly to Rs 4,673 crore during April to June quarter from Rs 6,116 crore a year earlier, impacting the company's overall financials. (ANI)

