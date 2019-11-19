SAIL is an iron and steel manufacturer with five integrated plants
SAIL is an iron and steel manufacturer with five integrated plants

Ind-Ra revises SAIL outlook to negative from stable

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): State-owned Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said on Tuesday that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised its outlook to negative from stable while affirming its long-term issuer rating at IND AA minus.
The outlook revision reflects a sharper-than-expected increase in SAIL's leverage risks for the current financial year (FY20) and the uncertainty around financial deleveraging in FY21 to levels commensurate with the rating guidelines.
These risks have emanated owing to weakening of operating performance as reflected in the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) deterioration during H1 FY20, resulting from subdued market demand and inventory pile up.
Ind-Ra expects margins to firm up in H2 FY20 due to a fall in input prices and inventory normalisation, resulting from growth in demand. The agency said it will monitor recovery in profitability along with other measures in progress at SAIL to improve its operations and prevent deterioration in its financial risk profile.
SAIL's sales volumes are expected to remain flat at about 14.4 million tonnes in FY20 (FY19: 14.1 million tonnes) against the earlier expectations of about 15.5 million tonnes.

At the same time, EBITDA per tonne (excluding other income) are likely to weaken to about Rs 5,000 over FY20. Ind-Ra expects SAIL's gross debt to remain flat in FY20 (FY19: about Rs 45,000 crore) as the company's annual capital expenditure and working capital requirements will largely stabilise during the year.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:42 IST

Virgin Atlantic expands technology partnership with TCS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has expanded partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of Britain's leading airlines.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:09 IST

Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2019 registration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University) announced the last date for the registration of Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (popularly known as SNAP), which would be on 23rd November 2019.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:40 IST

Harness the power of Bajaj Finserv business loan for doctors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As a self-employed doctor in India, running your own clinic is extremely rewarding, but also requires you to multitask.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:38 IST

New RBI nominee on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Troubled private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) said on Tuesday that Sundaram Shankar, General Manager at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Hyderabad regional office, has been appointed as additional director on the board for a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:36 IST

No slowdown blues for blue-collar workers in Bengaluru: OLX People

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): As white-collar professionals witness nation-wide job losses amidst a grave economic slowdown in India, hiring among blue-collar workers continues to rise, according to OLX People, an end to end recruitment marketplace in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:24 IST

Airfares to Australia that will bowl you over

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tourism Australia today announced the launch of its 'Virtual Travel Fair', a bi-yearly travel sale that gives Indian travellers an opportunity to grab attractive deals on holidays to Australia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:22 IST

RP tech India brings Plantronics True Wireless earbuds BackBeat...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RP tech India, sole value-added distributor of Plantronics ("Poly" - formerly Plantronics and Polycom) in the country, has announced the availability of Plantronics BackBeat PRO 5100.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Auto registrations rose by 4 pc in October due to festive buying: FADA

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Vehicle registrations across the country increased by nearly 4 per cent in October year-on-year due to buying in the festive season, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:35 IST

Migsun Group registers record sales of 557 units worth Rs 260...

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers headquartered in Ghaziabad today announced that the company received an overwhelming response of buyers during the festive period.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:16 IST

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw conferred with lifetime achievement award by ICMR

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Biocon Ltd's Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award for outstanding achievement in healthcare by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:14 IST

GIA India donates replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GIA India is gifting replicas of famous diamonds to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), Mumbai, for the museum's new jewellery gallery.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:37 IST

Tata Steel plans to cut 3,000 European jobs, outlines...

London [Britain], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Steel has unveiled restructuring and cost-cutting plans for its Europe business which include slashing up to 3,000 jobs amid weakening demand and soaring expenses.

Read More
iocl