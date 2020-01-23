Indeed India inaugurates new Bengaluru office in Central Business District

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indeed, the world's number one job site, today announced the inauguration of its new office in the central business district of Bengaluru. The facility spanning across two floors of 11981 sq. ft. and 10629 sq. ft. is located in Purva Premiere, Residency Rd.

The company's new workspace comes with swanky features such as dedicated gaming rooms, multiple breakout areas, and fully equipped pantries with free unlimited snacks, beverages and lunch for the employees.

As an environmentally conscious organization, Indeed is investing in a sustainable workspace for its employees. The new office space is set to be a low plastic zone with systematic waste management. The company also focuses on the conservation of energy and observes Earth Hours at scheduled intervals.

"We are happy to be a part of the professional ecosystem in India and operate from the heart of the business district in Bengaluru. With a view towards scalability and maintainability, we have relocated to this new office space that offers the ability to grow with us," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

"We hope to keep pace with our employees' progress and offer them the required infrastructure as a growing organization," Kumar added.

In order to boost the mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of the employees, Indeed offers various health benefits such as health insurance, psychological therapy and counselling sessions as well as yoga and Zumba workshops.

The new office also offers standing work stations equipped with standing desks for employees who want to get off their chairs and be on their feet. Further, the open workspace layout at the office enables employees to engage freely on the work floor. Indeed's new office space aims to foster a culture of collaboration and openness.

Indeed, whose mission it is to help people get jobs, works to ensure that its employees are well looked after. The company takes an employee-first approach with offerings such as open Paid Time Off (PTO) to help employees maintain a healthy work-life balance.

The policy allows employees to manage their time on their terms and meet productivity goals on their own schedule. The open PTO program by Indeed is considered a success because employees were allowed to take a healthy amount of time off and simultaneously were very productive. The company also offers parent-friendly features such as 'mom rooms' and parental leaves to support its employees.

Indeed recently announced the expansion plans of its Technology Centre in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad expansion includes a new office development totaling over 91,000 square feet at the premier Skyview Towers, where Indeed India will ultimately relocate its local engineering headquarters.

The towers are an iconic fixture on HITEC City Road, offering employees a sustainable work environment to promote interpersonal engagement and streamlining of work.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

