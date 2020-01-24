New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program today announced it has commenced Winter Cohort in association with Startup Buddy, which is a one-stop shop offering end-to-end solutions of financial and startup advisory services.
In its continued effort to strengthen the collaboration between start-ups and corporates, IA has selected some buddying start-ups, which will be part of such an exercise for the first time.
The selected start-ups in the cohort are - AS-Technolution, GoTo, Hypermine, Ingenium, Kachcha Chittha, Lionise, MSF, MGM, Tubbr, TrialRoom, Ubiqc, Wardrobe, and Wardo.
"It feels a great pleasure and honour to provide an additional welcoming platform to the start-ups. This exclusive program will help IA's Startups to move beyond the startup phase by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed for their next stage of growth," said Mona Singh, Co-founder and Partner, India Accelerator.
"We in association with Startup Buddy aim to provide start-ups with the opportunity to excel to no bounds. With our reach spanning all over the nation, India Accelerator's ecosystem provides entrepreneurs and organizations with the prospect to hone their skills," added Singh.
"I am excited with Partnership of Startup Buddy with India Accelerator for Winter Cohort. Joint efforts by two established organisations in the field will give more power to the Program," said Amit Singal, CEO, Startup Buddy.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
India Accelerator begins with Winter Cohort
ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:57 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program today announced it has commenced Winter Cohort in association with Startup Buddy, which is a one-stop shop offering end-to-end solutions of financial and startup advisory services.