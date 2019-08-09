India Accelerator successfully concludes its 3rd Demo Day

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator program for start-ups organized their 3rd Demo Day on 3rd August 2019 in Palms Country Club, Gurugram.

The selected gathering of the highly curated guests got a first-hand view of the multiple opportunities available for the savvy investor seeking structured instruments to invest in the start up world.

India Accelerator's Demo Day has been the perfect platform for graduated start-ups venturing into the industry. This time it featured start-ups from varied fields such as VAPP, Charitism, Gigzo, BotSite, DROR, The Knotty Tales, FIO and Pritvi.ai.

It also witnessed the presence of Anuj Gupta, Founder Adda 52, as a key note speaker of the day.

"It has been a great pleasure and a hugely satisfying experience to be part of these start-up's journey. With every batch graduating and more and more founders joining the IA community, it takes us forward in our endeavour to create an institution that can a play a remarkable role in the Indian start-up world", said Ashish Bhatia, Founder and CEO of India Accelerator.

India Accelerator recognizes the importance of building a growth-oriented start-up ecosystem, and through its initiatives such as the IA Seed Programme, Campus and Corporate Connect and multiple co-working spaces, it aims to focus the start-ups on further developing their product, team and market, refining their business model, achieving product/market fit, and scaling the start-up into a high growth business. Ashish Bhatia and Mona Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Accelerator Office of IA respectively, shared their vision that would help other start-ups realize their dreams.

