India and Thailand marching hand-in-hand to foster business relations

New Delhi [India] Feb 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): AsiaOne Magazine & URS Media organized a Networking Meet called 'India-Thailand: Today, Tomorrow, Together' on February 6, 2020, in collaboration with the India Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) at their premises at Sathon, Bangkok, which was a prelude to the gala business summit namely the 13th Asian Business & Social Forum 2020, held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, Queen's Park, Bangkok.

The exclusive networking meet of February 6th saw the presence of eminent dignitaries such as Abhisit Vejjajiva, the former Prime Minister of Thailand and Suchitra Durai, the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Thailand, who shared their insights about further enhancing the cordial ties between the two nations.

Bent on promoting Asian brands and leaders throughout the world, URS AsiaOne Magazine endeavoured to enhance the cordial relations between the two countries through its summit - 13th Asian Business and Social Forum and attempted to highlight the fact that India and Thailand share a strong historical and cultural connect.

"Thailand and India should leverage their new land link to strengthen ties when the 1,360-kilometre trilateral highway is completed next year", asserted Abhisit Vejjajiva.

"We have to bring Myanmar along and use all platforms to drive this forward. Land connectivity will make a real difference not just in terms of physical transportation but also to bridge a psychological gap that exists between Thailand and India because we don't share a land border", he further added.

Talking about the bilateral trade between the two countries, the Indian ambassador Suchitra Durai said that they are doing "reasonably well" and invited "Thai companies to come and invest in India".

"Around 2 million Indian tourists visit Thailand every year" and hoped that "more Thai people will go to India", she added.

The meet was followed by the 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2019-20 & fourth Edition - Asia's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019-20, which was held at The Marriott Marquis Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand on February 7, 2020.

It was a magnificent event, highlighted by the diplomatic representations from 13 countries and Member of Parliament, Phetchompoo Kijburana, where some of Asia's greatest leaders were recognised and felicitated for their outstanding contribution to the Asian economy and society.

"With this 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum, AsiaOne would be completing around 3000 awards in the last five years. The entire vision of AsiaOne Magazine is to get Asia on one platform and to disrupt the perceived superiority of the western brands over the Asian brands and this notion gave birth to Asia's greatest brands. Being excited and elated about the fact that AsiaOne Summit is being held in Bangkok for the first time", declared Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner of URS Media and AsiaOne Magazine, and co-founder & partner AsiaOne Media Holdings LLC.

"Bangkok is a phenomenal city. It is my favourite city for tourism. In 2019, it was one of the most visited cities in the world - this calls for a huge round of applause for all Thai people, who welcome people from different regions and different parts of the world with open arms", he added.

AsiaOne Entrepreneur of the Year Winner - Ajay Harinath Singh, CMD - Darwin Platform Group of Companies also shared that Darwin Avitronics, Arms and Ammunition wing of the Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC), has entered into a Joint Venture with a leading defence product company from Canada - KMG which has extensive market presence in Russia, Hong Kong, and other countries. The newly formed JV would jointly market defence products globally.

"The Joint Venture will support Darwin Avitronics's plans to expand operations in different geographies. The company has taken substantial stakes in KMG", announced Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman of DPGC over JV during the forum.

Some of the other prominent winners of research based business awards are Dr Hema Divakar - Chairperson - ARTIST, Nishita Shah - Group Managing Director - GP Group (Thailand), Sunny Leone - Actress - the Indian Film Industry & Founder - Star Struck, Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman - Vice Chairman - Beximco & IFIC Bank (Bangladesh), JC Chaudhry - Managing Director - Aakash Institute, Yeasha Sobhan, Director, Bashundhara Group (Bangladesh), Harish Kohli - President & MD - Acer India, Dilip Surana, CMD - Microlabs Ltd, Raj Mallela, Managing Director, Satra Group, Adityaraj Shah, Chairman & Group CEO - Shree Hatkeshwara Group, Dr Vinodkumar Patil, Managing Director, Dr HBM Iqbal, Group Chairman, the Premier Bank (Bangladesh), Dyna Biotech, Chetan Handa, Founder Director, Glaze Trading India Pvt Ltd, Sanjeev Chhibber, Founder Director, Glaze Trading India Pvt Ltd, Safwan Sobhan, Vice Chairman, Bashundhara Group (Bangladesh), Ghanshyam Sarda, Chairman, Sarda Group of Industries, K Shyamprasad, Managing Director, Vidya Herbs, Ravi Sehgal, President, India - Thai Chamber of Commerce, Dr Chatchai, Founder & CEO, Absolute Health Regenerative Clinic (Thailand), Sayeed Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman & CEO, HRC Group (Bangladesh), Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury & Khatone Junnath, Chairman, FMC Group (Bangladesh), Farid Khan, Director & CEO, Koemmerling (Profine India Window), N Sridhar, Chairman & Managing Director, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, Randeep Bhattacharya, Founder & CEO, Saitech Solution Co Ltd (Thailand), Manju Sharma, MD & Co-Chairperson, Eternal Hospital, Sindhu Mendke, Chairperson, New Digamber Public School, Vijay Nirani, Managing Director, Nirani Sugars Ltd, Md Ramzanul Haque Nihad, Deputy Managing Director, Amin Mohammad Group (Bangladesh), Ron Haque Sikder, Chairman, Powerpac Holdings (Bangladesh), Md Ebadul Karim, Managing Director, Beacon Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh), K Hariprasad, President - Apollo Hospitals, Sandeep Seksaria, Joint MD, Macho, Sanjay Mishra, Joint Director & Vijay Arora, CEO & Joint Director, Apex Insurance Consultant Ltd, Ronald Colaco, Founder - Clarks Exotica - Convention Resorts & Spa, Malav Dani, Managing Director - Hitech Corporation Limited, etc.

Overall the summit was a grand success with the presence of more than 350 delegates from different countries including government dignitaries.

The next edition of Asian Business & Social Forum 2020 and sixth edition World's Greatest Brands and Leaders 2019-20 to be held in June 2020 in Dubai.

