India Angel Fund invests in mental wellness startup IPHM Services, round led by Monaliesa Sarkar, Jyoti Tiwari, Koel Dutta, Sabana Khatoon, Dr Vikaas Grover and Rahul Narvekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): IPHM Services has succeeded in raising a seed round of funding from India Angel Fund, most of them Women Entrepreneurs, also first-time angel investors.

New age healing assistance, IPHM Services (Integrated Personalized Healthcare Management), helps design programs and workshops for the psychological well-being of individuals and employees of large organizations.

Founded by Dr Sachin Bhavsar, IPHM believes that the heart, body, mind, and soul are four pillars of life and an integrated system that needs constant nurturing. Their services aim to assist individuals to reach their own potential by developing skillsets within them, pertinent for their good health, emotional and mental well-being.

An influx of funds would mean training more individuals, employees, and aspiring entrepreneurs to reach their potential growth and increase general productivity within an individual. After all, all these aspects are interlinked and a positive push in any direction would enhance our own offering.

"While we have always believed in nurturing the four attributes for healthy living, there is also very little awareness of the real-time applications and the rapidly evolving technological advances in the healthcare system. This infusion would mean creating cognizance at the grass-root level and would definitely ameliorate the overall health economy," said Dr Sachin Bhavsar, Founder - IPHM Services on this fundraising.

"There was always a need-gap between awareness about mental health and real-time use of technology in the healthcare system. We are now one world that has been connected digitally and therefore, it becomes easier to really understand societal structures and socio-economic backgrounds. This enables us to understand the different cultures that people come from, and offer a personalized approach to helping these individuals," remarked Sneh Kulkarni, Co-founder - IPHM Services, a subject matter expert and an integral part of IPHM Services.

"I have been working actively with various NGOs and government bodies in Delhi NCR and I cannot stress enough on the need for more startups to emerge in the mental health space. I also love the fact that an inspiring person like Dr Sachin is matched by a powerhouse of energy which is Sneh Kulkarni. I am also kicked that this deal is led by women angels like me, Jyoti, Koel, and Sabana and we have a woman entrepreneur like Sneh. I have always advocated that Women Angels should actively lead from the front and back other Women Entrepreneurs," said Monaliesa Sarkar, first-time angel investor, and alumni from IIM Ahmedabad.

Women are now stepping up as angel investors and putting their energy, time & money in industries that are not only growing but are also adding value to the well-being of the nation.

"I have been a healthcare professional for more than 15 years and absolutely agree that mental health is the key to overall health and wellness and our immunity can only be built by working on the MIND and not just the body. I am also making my first angel investment and just love the fact that it's a woman co-founder like Sneh Kulkarni on the other side apart from the inspiring Dr Sachin," said Jyoti Tiwari, a women entrepreneur.

The third women angel investor on this project is a powerhouse with 17 plus years of experience in corporate retail and also runs a successful startup.

"Having been a professional for 17 plus years and having successfully exited from my last startup TieKart, I am now making my first Angel investment thanks to my old friend Rahul Narvekar and I am sure we four women angel investors can work with mentoring Sneh on how to build this company since I have also run a successful startup," said Koel Dutta.

"Being a single woman entrepreneur and having myself seen so many cases in the past few months of mental health issues, I am quite excited to make my first Angel Investment and that too with Sneh Kulkarni and Dr Sachin," said Sabana Khatoon, the fourth women angel investor, also an IIM A Alumni, wearing multiple hats as a businesswoman, active in various initiatives in Kolkata from helping run TEDxChowringhee to various entrepreneur networks.

"Being a Doctor I always tell everyone that mental health manifests into physical health and especially in such challenging times, it is more so. I am awed by the personal journey of Dr Sachin, multiple surgeries, amputation and still he is so positive and an absolute role model for everyone. I also love the positive energy that all the women here bring as a team. This is also my first Angel investment and I like the fact that it's in a space I am personally involved in too," said Dr Vikaas Grover, a doctor by profession and a startup enthusiast.

India Angel Network has made another seed investment of Rs 25 lakhs into IPHM Services. "Mental Health is a subject which has been amplified in mainstream conversations recently and especially in these times of uncertainty and fear and overall negative atmosphere, it has brought home the fact that we need to openly talk about this but also address and heal. I was introduced to Sneh and Dr Sachin by Rajiv Dabhadkar and was completely awed by their dedication and deep domain expertise in this space. Dr Sachin's personal journey is a story of grit and determination and that is the key ingredient for any entrepreneur. Interesting to note that this has turned into a woman-dominated deal. We have an awesome majority of women entrepreneurs and I believe that women make the best entrepreneurs, CEOs, and Angel Investors. Women do multitasking routinely, are more open about sharing, and are natural caregivers and that's what mental health platforms need. Also, all the four Angel Investors are first-time Angels and I would love to see more women become Angel Investors," said Rahul Narvekar, Co-founder IAF on this deal.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)


