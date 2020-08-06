India Angel Fund invests Rs 50 lakhs in its third woman-led ayurvedic principles-based dairy nutrition startup G.O.D. Cafe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Angel Fund invests in its third woman-led startup G.O.D Cafe, an initiative by entrepreneur Sheetal Bhatt. With a vision of creating one million entrepreneurs at the grassroots level within the next three years, Rahul Narvekar leads this round through India Angel Fund.

He believes in creating value for startups with Mentorship plus Money and is focused on supporting women entrepreneurs, who as per him prove to be more efficient leaders.

In this time of panic, paranoia, and uncertainty, there has been an observable shift in the mindset of the people steering them towards making healthy lifestyle changes and a sheer focus on immunity building through natural foods.

Sheetal Bhatt has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable living by offering holistic, pure Ayurvedic products under Harrit Healthcare.

Her latest venture G.O.D (Goodness Of Dairy) Cafe serves healthy, satvik, and guilt-free dishes made using only fresh and pure ingredients straight from Harrit Farms located in Khardi.

Keeping high-quality sanitization practices in place, they not only appeal to the senior generations but also encourage the youth to develop a more sustainable-healthier lifestyle.

With an Ayurvedic philosophy of 'FOOD is RASA' the food is freshly prepared and served, equipped with all essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals.

They serve healthy Indian food and beverages made with the goodness of Gir Cow A2 protein milk. All the dairy products like Ghee, Paneer, Butter, are made from A2 milk, which is a rich source of calcium & protein.

They also produce healthy snacks, masalas, and mukhwas along with unique concept dishes like Almond Sheera, RagiSheera, Golden Milk, few among their broad assorted menu.

This influx of Rs 50 lakhs would help support the business in expansion, growth, and marketing to reach their goal and build a healthier ecosystem.

"These are unprecedented times and while it's important to keep the spirit alive, it's more important to fight it and gear up for the world to come. Our tomorrow depends on the decisions we make today. Over the years we have been promoting people to build a healthy living and this is a little step further in the process. At G.O.D Cafe, we truly believe that food unites like no other and no better time than now to habituate to a healthy lifestyle. It gives us immense pleasure to have a leader like Rahul believe in our vision and support our initiative with G.O.D Cafe," said Sheetal Bhatt an Ayurveda expert and Director, G.O.D Cafe.

"My vision is to continue to invest in women-led startups like Sheetal's. So far we have funded three: Souniya Khurana, SnehKulkarni, and Sheetal Bhatt. Our unique offering is access to mentors who actively work with our founders and also write cheques. Our Mantra is Mentorship plus Money. India constitutes an extensive market for Ayurvedic Healthcare and Sheetal's goal with G.O.D. Cafe was the most interesting vision I had come across lately. It's time to reboot, reload and relaunch for the world to come to post this pandemic. India Network is soon launching a six-month Accelerator Programme for women-led startups with classroom training at EDII and IIM A," said Rahul Narvekar, Co-founder IAF on this investment.

The full-fledged cafe is located at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Since the pandemic, they are open to online orders and deliver freshly made dishes across the city.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

