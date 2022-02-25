India, Australia discuss comprehensive economic cooperation agreement

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday he held a detailed discussion with his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan Wannon on the "way ahead" for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two countries.

"Held a detailed discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon on the way ahead for our Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

"Both sides are committed to a mutually beneficial deal covering goods, services & investments for the prosperity of our people," Goyal said.



The minister had said recently that the proposed deal is likely to include lower tariffs and greater market access for Indian exporters in areas such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, footwear, and leather.

The two ministers held a virtual meeting to discuss the way ahead for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

Earlier this month, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan visited New Delhi. He held discussions with India's Commerce and Industry Minister to expedite the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) negotiations.

During his visit to New Delhi earlier this month Tehan also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss economic cooperation and issues related to taxation of off-shore income of Indian firms in Australia. (ANI)

