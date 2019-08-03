RCEP negotiations were formally launched in November 2012
RCEP negotiations were formally launched in November 2012

India calls for reducing trade imbalances at 8th RCEP inter-sessional ministerial meet in Beijing

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 17:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): India has called for a balanced outcome in trade negotiations at the 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) inter-sessional ministerial meeting held in Beijing on August 2 and 3, an official statement said on Saturday.
RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam -- and its six FTA partners -- India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.
Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan led a delegation to the latest RCEP inter-sessional ministerial meet and highlighted India's contribution in shaping the RCEP negotiations till date.
"He advocated a spirit of understanding accommodation and flexibility towards reaching a balanced outcome in the negotiations. India's concerns regarding market access and other issues leading to imbalanced trade between some of the partner countries was specifically flagged during the meetings," said the statement.
In his meeting with China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, Wadhawan flagged bilateral market access related issues on various categories of products and called for easing business visas for Indian travellers.
He asked Thailand's Permanent Secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit to improve his offer in goods and services under RCEP. In his meeting with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Wadhawan requested to support operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition Arrangement on nursing as agreed in the second Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) review and work towards speedy progress on the third CECA review.
During the meeting with ASEAN economic ministers, the Commerce Secretary highlighted the importance of services trade which supports both goods trade and investment. He also met Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham and both sides appreciated the need to move forward on services sector related issues.
Wadhawan asked for greater market access for Indian goods and services during his meeting with Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, South Korean Minister for Trade Myung Hee Yoo, Japanese Vice Minister for International Affairs S Tanaka and New Zealand's Minister of State for Trade Damien O' Connor. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:43 IST

Adani Group sets up new company to manage airport businesses

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The diversified Adani Group is adding another revenue stream by entering the airport space and has set up a new company called Adani Airports Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:21 IST

Gravittus Foundation Founder, Usha Kakade felicitated by Defence...

New Delhi [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Founder of Gravittus Foundation, which was established in the year 2011 and is involved in meaningful welfare driven activities that distinctively impact the quality of life of the weaker sections of the society, mainly woman and children, Usha Kakade, w

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Lumax Q1 revenue falls by 17 pc due to poor auto sales

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Automobile lighting major Lumax Industries has reported 17 per cent fall in its revenue at Rs 402 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal as against Rs 482 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:31 IST

Indian football at sixes and sevens, I-League vs ISL war...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It seems the doldrums in Indian football is perpetual as none of the wrangling ISL and I-League clubs is willing to budge from their claims of being the premier league in the country. Tension within Indian football is only escalating as

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:28 IST

Know how Flexi Business Loans from Bajaj Finserv can help you...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Without adequate funds at every step of the way, a business can come to a screeching halt. Finance is the lifeblood of any enterprise, fuelling output, growth and profitability. Fortunately, to ensure that you have easy access to the fi

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:03 IST

Eight PSU banks fined by RBI for violating regulatory norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty ranging between Rs one crore to two crore on eight government-owned banks for violating norms on fraud classification, bill discounting and monitoring of end use of funds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:50 IST

2nd edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries focuses on 'Unlocking...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries (Mumbai edition), MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company powering more than 1.5 billion devices a year showcased the power and ultimate exper

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:45 IST

NHB to provide liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 cr to HFCs

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): To further ease of funds to the housing sector, National Housing Bank (NHB) will provide additional liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 crore for Housing Finance Companies (HFCs). This is the additional liquidity infusion for individual loans for affordable hous

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Leading the Digital Home Learning Segment - Extramarks shows the way

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 21st century learners have unique needs and demands of their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Tetra Pak and Paperboat bring holographic printing technology to India

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider has launched the innovative holographic packaging called Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:20 IST

Exquisite range of e-bicycles launched by GeeKay Bikes

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Comforting the modern world with some amazing variety of e-bicycles, GeeKay Bikes launched three e-bicycles with some really fascinating features at the 10th India's No. 1 Bicycle, Fitness, Sports and Electric Vehicles Expo-2019, held at Manpho

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:10 IST

Union Bank's first quarter profit edges 73 pc higher to Rs 225 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State-owned Union Bank on Friday reported 73 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 225 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 130 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More
iocl