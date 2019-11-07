The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS
The BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:02 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.
"BMW Motorrad has an extremely aspirational and distinguished set of products that have gained immense popularity and trust amongst the motorcycling community in India. Together with highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment. All these factors have contributed to the remarkable success of BMW G 310 motorcycles during the festive season exceeding all expectations. For our customers, the irresistible festive offer was the best Diwali gift as they realized their dream to own the ultimate riding machine. With BMW Motorrad community growing strongly in the country, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our performance," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.
BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Currently, BMW Motorrad range of products and services are available at 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country.
Newly conceived from scratch, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for and mark its foray into the sub-500 cc segment in India. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.
The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads.
The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at So

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

QAD Advanced Technology Program enables rapid identification and...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In a manufacturing world that is ruled by disruption, the QAD Advanced Technology Program gives manufacturers a proven, reliable process to navigate Industry 4.0 technology.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

FICCI Ladies organisation to host 12th IWEC awards and conference

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards and Conference of International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC 2019, on Nov 11-12, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Yes Bank takes a leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and social communication for the launch of its Perso

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscrib

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:06 IST

Dinesh Shahra introduces his book - Simplicity and Wisdom at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Digpu): Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dinesh Shahra introduced his book- Simplicity and Wisdom at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan recently in the presence of eminent social reformer, Sadhvi Ritambhara.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Intuit QuickBooks Online Accountant, India's first all-in-one...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): Intuit QuickBooks today announced the launch of QuickBooks Online Accountant in India - an online practice management solution specifically designed for Chartered Accountants (CAs) to take their practice to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:58 IST

Dr Sudhir Giri - creating new job opportunities is one of the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A huge number of instructed jobless youth, making new position openings is probably the greatest test looked by the Indian government today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Aditya Birla Capital Q2 up by 37 pc at Rs 256 cr on diversified portfolio

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Aditya Birla Capital Ltd said on Thursday its consolidated profit after tax after minority interest in Q2 FY2019-20 grew by 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 256 crore on the back of a diversified business portfolio.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:42 IST

Sahyadri Industries Ltd's EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board) gets Green...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/BusinessWire India): EcoPro (Fibre Cement Board)' manufactured by Sahyadri Industries Ltd (Pune) was awarded the 'GreenPro Ecolabel- Green Product Certification by CII-Godrej GBC (Confederation of Indian Industries - Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre).

Read More
iocl