India Cements Q4 net profit at Rs 44 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): India Cements said on Monday its consolidated net profit for the January to March quarter stood at Rs 44 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 came at Rs 1,472 crore as against Rs 1,176 crore in Q4 FY20.

The board of directors has approved a dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year 2020-21, the company said in regualtory filings at stock exchanges.

For the fiscal ended March, India Cements posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 208 crore as compared to Rs 53 crore in FY20.



Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,511 crore as compared to Rs 5,186 crore in the same period. Total expenses in 2020-21 were at Rs 4,240 crore as against Rs 5,191 crore in 2019-20.

The company said that spread of Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted businesses in India and abroad.

Regular business operations were disrupted severely due to lockdowns, restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures. Operations were shut down in the last week of March 2020.

The operations restarted in phases following government guidelines. But production, sales and profitability were impacted, said the company.

