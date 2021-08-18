India Diversity Job Fair: Unlocking the Potential of Diversity

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV Media): India Diversity Forum (IDF), a section 8 company, was formed earlier this year to further the cause of diversity, inclusion and equity in corporate India.

Steered by a Board of Advisors comprising some of India Inc.'s most renowned leaders, IDF is uniting organisations across industries to work towards transforming India Inc. into a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

IDF's first annual congress, India Diversity Conclave 2021, held in April this year was very successful with over 11,000 registrations, over 3000 delegates and over 40 speakers including one joining in from Berlin and one from London. IDF now is organizing India Diversity Job Fair (IDJF) on the 27th & 28th of August with an aim to provide jobs without any discrimination. Presented by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, India Diversity Job Fair 2021 is a two-day virtual job fair on the theme - Equal Opportunity For All. IDJF 2021 will be the go-to destination for both - candidates seeking opportunities and organisations seeking talent.

While the candidates - on or out of jobs, on sabbatical, women wanting to return to work, qualified women looking at taking up jobs that they could not do earlier owing to familial pressure, people with disabilities, members of LGBTQI+ community, professionals across age spectrum - get an opportunity to be interviewed for jobs of their choices; the organisations get to recruit for their specific requirements from a diverse pool of talent.

With over 20 Diversity Hiring Partners having already associated with IDJF and 200 job listings having already been posted on the website (jobfair.indiadiversityforum.org), IDJF promises to add immense value to diversity hiring right from its inaugural edition. Over 2000 candidates belonging to diverse groups are set to benefit from the forthcoming job fair.

To take ahead its commitment towards creating awareness on diversity and inclusion and sensitizing corporate HR leaders towards it, IDF is, on the first day of the Job Fair, also organizing a half-day summit. To run concurrent with the job fair, it will have CHROs, HR Heads and senior corporate leaders deliberating on various aspects of real implementation of best D&I practices in order to enhance their D&I quotient.





Elaborating on the ethos of IDF, Anisha Motwani, Founder & Director of STN ventures and Advisor to IDF said, "IDF values the diversity of workplaces, vendors, partners, and the communities that we serve. We are thrilled that our commitment and inclusion are being publicly recognised and are taking the form of an industry-wide movement. Providing the right employment opportunities is one of the many initiatives that is taking the diversity narrative from a conceptual to a practical and much-needed outcome. We will continue to roll out many such interventions with the support of our industry leaders."

"It takes different flowers to come together to make a bouquet. To face the challenges around us, it is critical that we practice diversity and inclusion not just as a form of political correctness but as the only way to innovation, problem solving and sustained growth. Where diversity implies the appointment of diverse people, inclusion goes beyond and means making it work. To this laudable goal, we have to give prominent roles to an array of people including women, LGBTQI+, differently abled, minorities etc. This ought to be done not by way of tokenism but in recognition of the undoubted talents they would bring to decision making." said Sudha Ravi, CCO, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd. And Advisor to IDF.



Animesh Kumar, President - HR & Transformation, ZEEL said, "Gender bias has always been the elephant in the room for the corporate world, consciously or sub-consciously. With a new normal emerging not only for businesses but even in the way we work, these biases are reducing and bringing about the much-needed change in India Inc's mind-set. At ZEE, we firmly believe in an employee-first approach, our policies are focused on building a work culture that focuses on Diversity & Inclusion and promoting talent in a fair and unbiased manner. We are glad to partner with IDF's India Diversity Job Fair 2021 that aims at highlighting the importance of the Diversity & Inclusion agenda in India Inc's long-term growth plan and driving the much-needed change."

Speaking on the IDF ideology Rishi Kapoor, Head - Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, said "IDF has taken upon itself to transform corporate India into a more diverse and more inclusive employer. Without diversity, inclusion and equity India Inc. runs the risk of restricting itself from scaling new heights. Diversity, inclusion and equity have become part of the boardroom agenda, but many of us still find ourselves in unchartered waters. IDF aims to meet organisations where they are and guide them towards achieving their D&I goals. India Diversity Job Fair is one of the ways in which we are helping both our members and non-members boost their diversity hiring. After this inaugural edition, India Diversity Job Fair will become the go-to destination for job seekers and equal opportunity employers."

India Diversity Forum has partnered with Sapphire Connect, a B2B event specialist, to organize and execute the inaugural edition of India Diversity Job Fair on the 27th & 28th of August 2021. For more information on the job postings visit the website - www.jobfair.indiadiversityforum.org

