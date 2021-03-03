India Gate Basmati Rice extends its existing health portfolio, launches chia seeds and roasted flax seeds

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Gate Basmati Rice, India's first integrated rice brand with a comprehensive product chain as well as world's largest rice miller and basmati rice exporter, announced 2 new additions in the domestic market to its healthy foods branded portfolio namely, "Wholesome Health Special Chia Seeds" and "Active Heart Special Roasted Flax Seeds".

Both the products are available in the market across omni-channel and augment India Gate's branded portfolio of healthy foods.

With deep understanding of emerging consumer tastes and health preferences, the brand has consistently played a role in establishing healthy eating trends through its brand line. Consumers are constantly looking out for healthy and nutritionally superior ingredients, which are good to taste as well as high on nutrition content.

Observing this trend, India Gate answered this need by venturing into the 'Health Food' segment. Thereby, not just addressed an emerging lifestyle revolution but offering the best to consumers by launching "Chia Seeds" and "Roasted Flax Seeds" to augment the branded portfolio of products such as India Gate Basmati Brown Rice, India Gate Brown Rice, and Quinoa.

"We have evolved as a multi-segment player with our entry into the health food segment and introduced a wide range of health food products such as India Gate Basmati Brown Rice, India Gate Brown Rice, Chia seeds, Flax seeds and Quinoa. With the customers broadly recognizing health, hygiene and safety aspects of branded products, more and more consumers are opting for branded rice and other products from established players," said Ayush Gupta, Business Head (Domestic Sales), India Gate Basmati Rice, speaking on the launch.



"The new 'Health' product offerings from the house of India Gate not only resonates brand's philosophy of 'Ingraining a Healthy Future' but also helps strengthen its diversified product portfolio and create sustainable business opportunities for the future. The various 'Health' product offerings by the brand are strategically positioned to cater to different consumer segments at different geographical locations and across different price points. We aim to continuously offer value and variety to our customers through superior and wide range product portfolio in India and across key export geographies," Ayush Gupta added.

"Chia Seeds" is the ultimate super food with the goodness of protein, fiber, minerals, vitamins and essential fatty acids in a single offering; single-handedly, meeting nutritive requirements of all age-groups. Regular consumption has been known to bestow long-lasting benefits, on account of the combined impact of these nutrients. Given its easy supplementation "Chia Seeds" can readily be integrated into every diet and contribute towards a wholesome lifestyle.

"Roasted Flax Seeds" is a nutrient dense, super-seed, with a nutty flavor and delightful crunch. It presents a potent combination of wholesomeness and taste, which can be added to any meal. It is also an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids and PUFA, that helps keep one's cholesterol level in check. It is regarded by many, as a well-balanced super food, containing all the essential minerals, vitamins and fatty acids. "Roasted Flax Seeds" is yet another healthy offering from India Gate Basmati Rice aimed at promoting healthy living.

Disclaimer: Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

