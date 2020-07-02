India Global Week 2020 offers a #BeTheRevival post-pandemic worldview

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 has been devised as the biggest-ever international event on India's globalisation, to be held between July 9 and 11.

Over the course of these three days, the summit will offer a platform to explore business, strategic and cultural opportunities that India has to offer the world, understand the challenges and make informed decisions as we look ahead to a better, brighter future beyond COVID-19.

Organised by the UK-headquartered media house India Inc Group, the webinar will include sessions on Geopolitics, Business, Arts & Culture, Emerging Technologies, Banking and Finance, Pharma, Defence and Security, Social Impact and the Indian Diaspora. It will also feature high-powered country sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK.

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar; India's Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal; the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin; and author-politician Shashi Tharoor will be joined by a host of strategic, business and professional experts, including Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh; Former CIA Chief General David Petraeus; Ayushman Bharat CEO Dr Indu Bhushan; Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar; Leader of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru; Classical Indian Danseuse Madhu Nataraj; and Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar; to name a few.

"As we emerge out of the shadows of COVID-19, let us direct our energies towards understanding challenges and making informed decisions to rebuild in the post-pandemic world. In these three days, we will not only look towards building optimism but also charting a course of action that India can take in concert with global economies to revive and rebuild for a better and brighter future," said Manoj Ladwa, India Inc. CEO and Founder, Setting the stage for the mega event, said Manoj Ladwa, India Inc CEO and Founder, while setting the stage for the mega event.

The virtual event will bring together over 5,000 global participants across plus 75 sessions and plus 250 speakers for incisive global discussion and lively debate over three invigorating days.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

