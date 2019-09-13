Trend in aggregate revenue growth of sample of 642 companies
Trend in aggregate revenue growth of sample of 642 companies

India Inc's revenue growth falters to 11-quarter low in Q1 FY20: ICRA

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The cumulative revenue growth of 642 companies in Indian corporate sector skidded to an 11-quarter low at 5.7 per cent in the April to June quarter of current financial year mainly due to weak consumer sentiments and subdued government spending on infrastructure, according to ICRA Ratings.
The financial results of ICRA's sample companies were reflected in a sequential contraction of 7.7 per cent in revenues from consumer-oriented sectors. Additionally, demand from the infrastructure segment was down with government spending on infrastructure projects reducing in the run-up to the general elections in January to March and April to June quarters.
This was reflected in the sharp slowdown in growth in gross fixed capital formation during the two quarters to 3.6 per cent and 4 per cent and the slowdown in cement production volume growth. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin, however, reflect an optical improvement of 136 basis points on a year-on-year basis and remained flat sequentially at 17.7 per cent in Q1 FY20.
This was largely on account of the transition to Ind AS 116 whereby operating leases have been capitalised by companies, thereby reducing rental costs and increasing depreciation and interest outgo. Profit before tax (PBT) margins, on the other hand, contracted on a year-on-year basis by 114 basis points to 7.8 per cent and improved sequentially.
"The weakness in the consumer-linked sectors has been visible in multiple sectors," said Shamsher Dewan, Vice President and Sector Head of Corporate Sector Ratings at ICRA. "Automobiles sales reported sharp double-digit decline which has continued into the current quarter as well while FMCG companies reported a sequential slowdown in volume growth in both rural and urban markets."
However, bucking the trend, companies in the consumer durables sector reported growth during the quarter on the back of sales of cooling products due to the extended and harsh summer. "The contraction in PBT margins was due to the subdued volumes, negative operating leverage, high discounting and tepid realisation in select commodity sectors, especially metals," said Dewan.
The interest coverage ratio of ICRA's sample, adjusted for sectors with low debt levels (IT, FMCG and pharmaceuticals) witnessed a decline to 3.5x from 4.1x in Q1 FY19 and 3.7x in Q4 FY19. This was driven by a sharp year-on-year increase of 22 per cent in interest costs on account of higher interest rates, increase in debt levels and Ind AS 116 adjustments on account of which lease rentals have been bifurcated into interest and depreciation costs.
Sectors like oil and gas, telecom and construction saw a significant increase in interest costs on a year-on-year basis. In terms of sector-specific trends, consumer-linked sectors like automobiles and FMCG reported weakening.
Within the automobile sector, the passenger vehicle segment registered a decline of 18 per cent in domestic sales in Q1 20 on a year-on-year basis because of high base and weak customer sentiments, partly contributed by rising ownership costs (fuel, EMIs and insurance). The two-wheeler wholesale dispatches declined 12 per cent during the quarter because of weak consumer sentiments, increased cost of ownership and rural slowdown.
Although FMCG companies reported volume growth, there was a sequential slowdown in volume growth in both rural and urban markets. Among other sectors, the IT sector reported strong revenue growth of 10 per cent in Q1 FY20 (in rupee terms) supported by rupee depreciation on a year-on-year basis and traction in digital offerings across verticals.
Cement volume growth slowed to 1.8 per cent due to slowdown in project execution on account of general elections, economic slowdown impacting private sector capacity expansion as well as liquidity issues and labour scarcity. Steel consumption, on the other hand, grew by 7 per cent during the quarter on a year-on-year basis.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:00 IST

Manya Group, in association with Admissionado (USA), presents an...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Students seeking admission to the world's best universities should block their calendar from September 14 to 22. That's when Manya Education, a leading study abroad, test preparation, and admissions consulting services company headquartered at New De

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:32 IST

Investors Clinic rewards its key performing employees with gifts...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Top performers at Investors Clinic received crackers this pre-Diwali with a smile. Investors Clinic (IC) announced gifts worth Rs 6 crores amongst its employees as a reward and recognition gesture. Employees were felicitated with 50 cars, 25 bikes, 350 tabs/I-

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:08 IST

Schneider Electric's Easergy P5 protection relay sets new...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Connected EcoStruxure™ solutions start with connected products. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces the new, connected Easergy P5, part of PowerLogic master range of intelligent d

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:57 IST

Domestic passenger traffic growth subdued in 4M FY20: ICRA

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The domestic passenger traffic growth during first four months of the current fiscal year (April to July) witnessed year-on-year growth of a mere 1.6 per cent primarily due to end of the tourist season, according to investment information firm ICRA.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:23 IST

Ludo King rolls out new features to revolutionise gaming experience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 13 (ANI): Ludo King, a free-to-play mobile game application, has embarked on new themes which will keep its users on the hook.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Biocon expands footprint to Chinese pharmaceuticals market with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Biopharmaceutical major Biocon has signed a license and supply agreement with a subsidiary of China Medical System (CMS) Holdings Ltd for three generic formulation products in Greater China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:18 IST

Equity indices largely flat, PSU banks slide but IT and autos gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices dithered during early hours on Friday in the absence of a fresh stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in economic growth despite global liquidity seeing strength in stocks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:01 IST

RBI reduces risk weight for consumer credit

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reduced the risk weight for consumer credit including personal loans to 100 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:21 IST

CropLife India jointly with SAMETI, Agriculture Department,...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Sept 12(ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India, an association of 18 R&D driven crop science companies, today, organized an awareness program for Crop protection products Dealers and students of Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) course throughout

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:12 IST

The Truth behind 6 common Loan against Property Myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:10 IST

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: The Ideal Option for All Your...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): The flexible and customer-friendly features of a personal loan have made it extremely popular among Indian borrowers, especially when it comes to meeting big-ticket expenses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:08 IST

Indian exporters must capitalise on lingering US-China trade...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that the ongoing trade disputes between the United States and China offer a window of opportunity for Indian manufacturers to make a mark in export markets.

Read More
iocl