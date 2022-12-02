India International Furniture Fair to kick off today in Noida

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The fourth edition of the India International Furniture Fair (IIFF) will kick off today in Noida.

The three-day fair aims to bring global brands into the Indian markets.

The grand event, organised by EFEEXIM, is managed by Trescon. It is supported by the Association of Furniture Manufacturers and Traders (AFMT).



According to a statement, the cream of the Turkish furniture manufacturing industry would come together with their Indian counterparts and would create a platform to showcase interior and other furniture.

Some of the visitors expected at the fair are architects, real estate developers, trading company wholesalers, distributors and material, fixture and furniture suppliers.

According to the statement, the event would offer an excellent proposition for business professionals in the home, office, hospitality and leisure sectors, resulting in the ideal destination to source premium-quality products from across the globe.

Association Partners of the Fair are KreateCube and New Timber Market Dealers Association.

Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than six decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, training and consulting for corporates, governments, associations and high-net-worth individuals across the world. (ANI)

