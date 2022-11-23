India jumps two spots to 8th position on Climate Change Performance Index

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): On the basis of its climate change performance, India has been ranked among top 5 countries in the world, and the best among the G20 countries.

India jumps two spots higher, and is now ranked 8th as per Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI, 2023), which is published by German Watch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network International based in Germany.

The latest report of CCPI, released at COP 27 in November 2022, shows Denmark, Sweden, Chile and Morocco as the only four small countries that were ranked above India as 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, respectively.

The first, second and third ranks were not awarded to any country. In effect, therefore, India's rank is the best among all large economies, according to an official statement from the ministry of power.

The CCPI aims to enhance transparency in international climate politics and enables comparison of climate protection efforts and progress made by individual countries, according to the statement.



Published annually since 2005, the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) is an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate protection performance of 59 countries and the EU.

According to the statement, every year, the CCPI sets off important public and political debates within the countries assessed. The climate protection performance of these 59 countries, which together account for 92 per cent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is assessed in four categories. These are namely GHG emissions (40 per cent of overall score), renewable energy (20 per cent of overall score), energy use (20 per cent of overall score) and climate policy (20 per cent of overall score).

According to the ministry of power, India earned a high rating in the GHG Emissions and energy use categories, while a medium for climate policy and renewable energy. The aggressive policies of India towards rapid deployment of renewables and robust framework for energy efficiency programs have shown considerable impact.

According to the CCPI report, India is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets (compatible with a well-below-2°C scenario).

"The ranking, given by CCPI, places India as the only G-20 country in the top 10 rank. It may be mentioned here that India will now be assuming G-20 Presidency and it will be an opportune time to show the world its climate mitigation policies such as the deployment of renewable sources of energy and other energy transition programmes," the ministry of power said in a statement.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh highlighted that India's CCPI ranking was testimony to the leadership shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards addressing the global climate change despite pandemic and tough economic times. The top 5 rank globally reflects that India is implementing energy transition programmes such as renewable capacity installation at much faster rate than anywhere in the world.

Union Minister Singh also highlighted various demand side flagship programmes such as UJALA, Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme and Standards and Labelling Programme that have contributed significantly to this notable achievement. (ANI)

