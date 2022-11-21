India now at fifth position in trademark filing: DPIIT special secretary

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India is now at the fifth position in trademark filing and seventh in patents filed annually on a global level, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Special Secretary Sumita Dawra said.

The Special Secretary was speaking during the 8th International Conference on Intellectual Property Rights held last week in the presence of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) former Director General R A Mashelkar, Chair of Jury for CII Industrial IP Awards - 2022 Daren Tang, Japan Patent Office Deputy Commissioner Masanori Katsura and Japan Patent Office Deputy Commissioner Masanori Katsura.

Dawra emphasised on the importance of patents in an increasingly global technology-driven world. She highlighted the collaboration of India and Japan as knowledge partners in the exciting areas of outer space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology, etc., through innovations. She also added about India being the fifth largest economy in the world with more than $3.2 trillion in terms of gross domestic product (GDP).

Further, she talked about the policy reforms undertaken by the Government of India to support India as global trading nation by modernisation of the Intellectual Property Office by reducing the compliance burden on intellectual property rights (IPR) fillings.

The 8th Edition of CII Industrial Intellectual Property Awards were also conferred as part of the programme to twenty-three organisations for their outstanding IP portfolios of patents, design and trademarks. The awards were conferred among the large, small and medium industries, and start-ups, in the categories of information and communications and telecommunications (ICT) and services, engineering and manufacturing, life sciences and pharma and academia.

Sumita Dawra also mentioned that under former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the relations between the two nations saw a major boost as both leaders developed the 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership'. The relationship between Japan and India has experienced a rapid and significant expansion in recent years.

CSIR former Director General Mashelkar highlighted the importance of recognising the IPR-driven industry which leads to growth in GDP. He mentioned that the European study suggests that IPR driven industry in Europe generated around 30 per cent of jobs during 2014-16 and contributed around 44.8 per cent in GDP.

Masanori Katsura, Deputy Commissioner, Japan Patent Office, mentioned that the 8th International Conference on IPR is an opportunity for the participants to further strengthen the global partnerships. The conference also features the 2nd India-Japan Green Technology Workshop as part of the cooperation between CII and JETRO, New Delhi.

He also highlighted that India and Japan have deepened their cooperation in IP through Indian - Japan Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH). Further, he shared that the WIPO has been extending & implementing IP financing support to SME's and working towards green technology and AI related technologies with a focus on global IP partnerships addressing emerging issues.

Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII National Committee on IP and Chairman, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, mentioned that the partnership of Japan in the today's conference on theme 'Building Global IP Partnerships' will provide unparalleled opportunities to connect scientific knowledge creation to business enterprises of two nations.

In the concluding remarks, Ashish Mohan, Executive Director, CII, mentioned that CII was committed to institutionalising and establish IP as a movement in India - enabling India Inc to leverage and capitalise its rising innovation potential.

The two day-long digital conference witnessed the series of engaging discussions by industry and government stalwarts from Indian and Japan on various topics revolving around global partnership in IPR from social, health and business perspectives, green technologies demand sharing of best practices and IPR to mitigate ill effects of climate change for a pollution free world, and AI technologies and paradigm shift in IP protection laws and practices etc.

The conference witnessed the participation of more than 400 people all around the world.

The Conference were jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) while the government of Japan was the country partner of this conference. (ANI)