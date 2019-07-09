Omar Khan and Hans Henrik Christensen
India Road show attracts innovative start-ups to Dubai

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 18:34 IST

New Delhi [India] July 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Promising Indian start-ups from New Delhi and Bengaluru have set their sights on Dubai after being selected as winners in a prestigious competition held as part of the first-ever Dubai Start-up Hub Roadshow to India.
ShipsKart, a New Delhi-based B2B e-commerce platform for marine procurement, claimed first place in the competition and won office space at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) and company setup for one year. The second place winner was Loktra, a Bengaluru-based banking operating system delivering banking as a service. The start-up will receive hot desk space at Dtec and company set up for one year.
More than 200 start-ups from India entered the competition and 10 shortlisted candidates were given an opportunity to pitch their businesses to an expert panel of judges during the roadshow.
The three-day roadshow, organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Dubai Start-up Hub initiative and Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a wholly-owned tech start-up hub owned by Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, provided an ideal platform for Indian start-ups to learn about Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the vast opportunities, programmes and resources it has to offer.
Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated the winners on their achievements and noted that both start-ups offer unique business concepts that meet market needs and support Dubai's smart city vision.
"The roadshow and competition attracted strong interest and participation from start-ups in India and paved the way for new partnerships that foster innovation, create mutual benefits and drive economic growth", said Omar Khan.
"The noteworthy success achieved through this road show reflects the Indian investors' and entrepreneurs' confidence in Dubai, due to its vibrant growing entrepreneurial ecosystem", said Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President of Dtec.
"We are delighted to have partnered with Dubai Chamber on this roadshow, and proud of the positive feedback we have received, which resulted in attracting talented entrepreneurs that guarantee a more prosperous future. Innovation is at the core of the sustainable development drive of the UAE, and a pillar in boosting its competitiveness", he added.
The Dubai Startup Hub roadshow to India was supported by Start-up India and NASSCOM 10000 Startups, in addition to Dtec, STEP Group and Startup Bootcamp. The roadshow included visits to New Delhi and Bangalore, roundtable and panel discussions, and success stories from Indian startups that have benefited from the Dubai Startup Hub platform and built successful businesses in Dubai.
Dubai Chamber launched Dubai Startup Hub in 2016 as an online platform to connect start-ups, entrepreneurs, developers, venture capitalists and students, enabling them to learn about new opportunities and create new partnerships that stimulate economic growth.
